Hansa Exposes ‘money-trail’ Claim, Slams Allegation Of Illegal Transaction With Republic

As Mumbai police continue to question Republic Media Network's CFO Sundaram for the seventh time in the alleged TRP case, advertising agency Hansa Vision has issued a statement on Friday, denying any 'money trail' between Republic TV and itself in 2019 or 2020. Quoting its statutory Auditor Guru & Ram LLP, Hansa Vision rejected the allegation of any illegal transaction between Republic TV and itself, as alleged by a Police spokesperson.

Hansa Group CEO Shekar Swamy clarified that he has explained transactions with the investigating officer Sachin Vaze, rejecting police's allegations that 'no one from Hansa has explained' its transactions with Republic TV.

Coronavirus LIVE Updates: India's tally rises to 80,88,851; active cases drop below 6 lakh

Hansa Vision: 'No money-trail with Republic TV'

“We have clarified that Hansa Vision India Pvt Ltd as a buyer of Television advertising time has done business with 55 channels including Republic TV in the past. However, no business has been done by Hansa Vision with Republic TV in 2019 or 2020,” said Shekar Swamy. Hansa's auditor has revealed that the ad agency was in business with Republic TV during the financial year 2017-18 and 2018-19 and no business has been carried out with Republic TV during 2019-20 and the current financial year 2020-21 till date.

#BREAKING on #ParamBirLieExposed | Hansa exposes ‘money-trail’ lie, rejects allegation of any illegal transaction between Republic TV and itself.



Tune in to watch - https://t.co/rGQJsiKgt2 pic.twitter.com/vbInqxSq57 — Republic (@republic) October 30, 2020

#ParamBirLieExposed | Arnab Goswami is LIVE as Hansa Vision exposes Crime Branch's ‘money-trail’ lie.



Tune in to watch and share your views using the hashtag - https://t.co/RZHKU3wOei pic.twitter.com/695aruDJKi — Republic (@republic) October 30, 2020

Republic & Arnab send Param Bir Singh defamation notice seeking â‚¹200 cr damages; Read here

Mumbai police files FIR on editorial staff

Targetting the Republic Media Network, Mumbai Police filed an FIR on Friday, naming top editors of the Network, editorial staff, and newsroom in charge - invoking Section 3(1) - a 1922 law - for incitement to disaffection among members of the Police Force and defaming Mumbai Police - under sections 500 and 34 of IPC. The FIR was filed after the network aired a news segment that voiced several police officers expressing discontent with the continued targetting Republic in the alleged TRP scam. Apart from this case, the Mumbai police have asked Republic to reveal its source of the 'Hansa report' and demanded details of every transaction, details of its journalists.

Congress' Udit Raj targets Arnab Goswami over TRP Case, asks 'Is BARC wrong?'

What is the alleged TRP scam?

Commissioner Param Bir Singh had held a press conference to share details of an alleged 'TRP scam' into which the police were probing - naming Republic TV and two Marathi channels - Fakht Marathi and Box Cinema. Mumbai police has arrested 10 people till date including Hansa research's ex-employee Vishal Bhandari and ex-staffer Bomapalli Rao Mistri in connection with this case. While Param Bir Singh named Republic TV, neither the FIR, remand copy nor the arrested individuals' statements mention the channel, instead names India Today. The complaint based on which the FIR was filed also, similarly, didn't name Republic TV, Republic Bharat or any other affiliate or the Republic Media Network.

Union Min Javadekar slams Mumbai police's FIR on Republic: '1 channel named, other probed'

As per Bhandari’s own confession to the BARC Vigilance team as mentioned in Hansa Research's report, a person named Vinay paid him Rs.5000 as commission for distributing Rs.1000 among 5 panel homes to ask them to watch India Today daily for 2 hours. Apart from this case, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) is probing into a case filed by Kamal Sharma - promoter of Golden Rabbit ad agency - alleging TRP inflation in Lucknow, transferred by UP govt. The Mumbai Police has questioned Republic Media Network's employees for over 160 hours including its CFO Sundaram, Republic TV's executive editor- Niranjan Narayanaswamy, Senior Executive Editor Abhishek Kapoor, CEO, COO, and senior members of the Republic Media Network's Distribution team.