India Today Exposed: Full Hansa Report Lays Bare India Today's Alleged TRP Malpractices

On Saturday, Republic accessed the report that serves as the beginning and end of the conspiracy that played out over the last two days, totally exposing India Today and Param Bir Singh. The Hansa research report accessed by Republic Media Network names India Today several times and lays bare shocking details of alleged TRP manipulation.

The seven-page report by BARC-associate Hansa Research Group Private Limited on the basis of which Hansa had filed a complaint with Mumbai Police clearly shows the name of Noida-based news channel India Today on multiple instances, and describes precisely how there was an attempt to allegedly manipulate the panel homes from which the measurement of TRPs is conducted.

Hansa Detects Employee's Malpractice; Grilling turns up names

The Hansa research report describes a routine audit uncovering that one of its employees happened to live at what was one of their panel homes, which is likely to have been a breach of norms. It also detected the presence of another Bar-O-Meter tracking device there. The employee in question, Vishal Bhandari then visited (was likely summoned for inquiry) the BARC office in Mumbai's Parel where he made key disclosures to the Hansa Operations manager and the BARC Vigilance team. Specifically, he described that in November 2019, a person named Vinay called him and asked him to approach 5 panel homes (based on which the measure of TRPs takes place) and ask them to watch India Today daily for 2 hours. A money exchange is then described, not only between Vinay and Vishal, but also subsequently to the panel homes. "Vishal did the said malpractice for Vinay between November 2019 to May 2020 (7 months.)"

Hansa then verified the claims by visiting panel homes, of which it has shared details in the report, including WhatsApp conversations where persons name India Today as well.

Hansa describes grave implications of the malpractice

It spells out clearly the impact of the malpractice, and how they entail a 'criminal act'. It states:

"The above act of tampering with the actual collection of data by interfering and influencing the households. The persons behind these criminal acts have hatched a criminal conspiracy with the intention to interfere with the legitimate collection of data and thereby cheat other channels, advertisers and finally the public. It is reliably understood that the above malafide acts are the result of a conspiracy hatched by certain vested interests for their undue gain. These activities if not nipped in the bud would affect lakhs of people. Even the Government of India while deciding the allocation of advertisements for educating people about the social welfare plans, base their allocation on certain formula including the TRP ratings for selecting the channels in which messages are to be carried. Thus, the tampering with TRP ratings is unlawful interference in government's delivery process."

Param Bir Singh's false claims and India Today's allegations backfire:

The reason that the report is crucial is that it completely decimates Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh's actions.

The Mumbai CP had on Thursday claimed that the crime branch has found a massive TRP scam based on a complaint by Hansa (based on the report mentioned above). The Mumbai Police had earlier arrested Vishal Ved Bhandari, Relationship Manager of Hansa, on October 6 and lodged an FIR naming India Today and other channels, but not Republic TV, based on reasons detailed in the Hansa report above.

However, in the Mumbai Police Commissioner's briefing, he failed to name India Today and instead named Republic TV as the channel being investigated, citing that Vishal Ved Bhandari who has been arrested has claimed that he manipulated Bar-O-Meters to watch Republic TV (exposed in the report above) for monetary consideration. A notice was then given to the BARC under Section 91 CRPC and named Republic TV, while completely omitting the name of India Today. At this point, most of Republic's competitor channels also chimed in with the Mumbai CP's false claims, even as BARC confirmed that Republic wasn't named in the FIR.

Later, when Republic TV accessed the October 6 FIR copy where it was not named and India Today was, Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh claimed that India Today's name appeared in the initial stage of investigation, but was not substantiated by witnesses. What is evident is that he gave India Today a clean chit within hours and also proceeded to appear on the same channel for interviews in their coverage against Republic TV.

India Today's admission

In a remarkable turn in the series of events, on Friday evening India Today even conceded that it was fined by rating agency BARC for what an OpIndia report claims was 'viewership malpractice'. In light of its rhetoric and bluster exploding in its face, a rattled India Today then proceeded to attack BARC. Reacting to an OpIndia's expose wherein it was revealed that BARC had fined India Today Rs 5 lakh, the channel issued a press release, threatening BARC with legal action as it 'leaked confidential hearings'.

OpIndia report says 'BARC fined India Today 5 lakhs'

After India Today's name had emerged in the FIR over which Mumbai CP Param Bir Singh had attempted to malign Republic, OpIndia editor Nupur Sharma had revealed that India Today was asked to pay a fine of Rs 5,00,000 by the BARC Disciplinary Council in July after their explanation did not satisfactorily explain an ‘abnormal increase in the viewership’ of India Today.

A show-cause notice was issued by BARC on 27 April, as per OpIndia, to explain the 'buoyancy of India Today channel, in particular, geographies (Mumbai and Bangalore)'. Finding its response 'unsatisfactory', BARC asked it to pay Rs 5,00,000 penalty and left it off with a first-offence warning and not cancellation of license.

As per the BARC report accessed by OpIndia, the BARC Disciplinary Council had ruled that “the statistical data provided by BARC Measurement Science Team showed an abnormal and inexplicable increase in viewership”. It also stated that India Today had 'breached the provisions of Section 7 of the EULA and has committed Viewership Malpractice'. It added, 'this being the first offence of the Subscriber, therefore the Council is satisfied that in the present case, a warning be issued to the Subscriber and the Subscriber shall also pay a penalty of Rs. 5,00,000/-'. OpIndia says that India Today is yet to pay the fine.

