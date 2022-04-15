Hanskhali Rape Case: Accused's Mother Refutes Charges; 'Son Can't Do Crime Of This Sort'

In the brutal gangrape and murder of a minor girl in West Bengal's Hanskhali, Republic Media Network spoke to the mother of one of the accused persons in the matter on Friday. The mother, refuting the charges against her son, said that he cannot commit a 'crime of this sort'. She also said that she or her family members 'have not been approached by the police' for a statement on the matter after her son was taken into custody.

The incident took place on the night of Monday, April 4, when a 14-year-old girl was allegedly gangraped at a birthday party in the Hanskhali village in West Bengal's Nadia district. As informed by the victim's family, the daughter was gangraped by the son of a local TMC panchayat member with his group of friends. The main accused was arrested shortly after the complaint was filed. The second accused was arrested early on Tuesday.

'My son cannot commit a crime of this sort': Hanskhali rape accused's mother

Republic's reporter: What all did the police take from you? Mother of the accused: The police confiscated my son's phone and his clothes. Republic's reporter: What clothes was he wearing on the day the incident took place? Mother of the accused: I don't remember, it is not possible to keep track of what my son wears when. Republic's reporter: What happened on the 4th (day of the incident) ? Mother of the accused: He was working. He came back at 3:45. Thereafter, he was home the entire day. Republic's reporter: What did the police tell you? Mother of the accused: The police came to our place and asked my elder son, where the younger son was. Minutes later, he took away the elder son saying, bring your younger son then we will release your elder son. Republic's reporter: Have they taken your statement? Mother of the accused: No, no one came for a statement thereafter. However, I want to say that my son cannot commit a crime of this sort.

CBI takes over the Hanskhali rape and murder case

The Calcutta High Court on April 12 granted permission to the CBI to investigate the Hanskhali rape case. In its detailed order, the HC noted that in order to have a 'fair investigation' and instil confidence in the family of the victim, the case was being handed over to the CBI. The state investigating agency has been asked to hand over all papers relating to the investigation, as well as the custody of the accused persons to the central agency. The matter has been listed for May 2.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) team on Thursday, April 14 visited the Hanskhali rape accused's residence. As per the visuals accessed by Republic Media Network, the CBI personnel along with Central Forensic Science Laboratory (CFSL) were seen carrying out an investigation at the residence of the accused.

CBI is planning to conduct DNA tests in the Hanskhali rape case to check whether the samples collected from the crime spot match those found on the arrested accused, an officer of the agency said on Friday.

Image: PTI