Hanskhali Rape Case: BJP's Fact-finding Committee Meets Victim's Family, Demands Justice

The Bharatiya Janata Party's fact-finding committee on Friday reached the Hanskhali village in West Bengal's Nadia district to meet the family of the minor girl who was allegedly gang-raped and murdered by the son of a local Trinamool Congress leader. The team also met the family of the girl and heard her ordeal.

The members of the committee arrived in Hanskhali this morning and were seen agitating with a group of women against the rape of the girl. BJP's national vice president Rekha Verma who was also a part of the committee spoke to the media after meeting the family and said that efforts will be made to provide justice to the family. "We have met the family and I can feel their pain. We were tensed about the incident that took place as the TMC minister did not allow the victim to get treated and he is threatening the family", she said.

Further hitting out the Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee, Verma said that the chief minister would have understood the pain if she had a daughter but she just does not understands it. Further adding that CM Banerjee has tried to hide the truth, the BJP leader added, "FIR copy was not taken from them by police. And now when the state did not take any action, the court has asked CBI to investigate it".

I'll hand over the report to party chief JP Nadda tomorrow. CM didn't accept that the girl was gang raped. Women are not feeling safe here: BJP MP Rekha Verma, a member of the team pic.twitter.com/kgV98srpgM — ANI (@ANI) April 15, 2022

BJP demands Bengal CM's resignation

On the other hand, another BJP leader Khushbu Sunder who was also in the village lashed out at the Bengal chief minister over her controversial statements on the minor. "I feel the pain to ask questions from a mother after such an incident and Mamata Banerjee gives such disgusting statements. A 14-year-old girl is raped and murdered and you are doing nothing and just ignoring the incident", she said,

Further demanding the chief minister's apology, the BJP leader added, "We want President rule to be imposed in West Bengal and Mamata Banerjee to apologize and leave her seat. It is easy for her to hide things but we are with the family until and unless we reach the conclusion. We will not keep quiet."

Notably, the barbaric Hanskhali rape case which took place earlier last week is now being investigated by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) following the directions of the Calcutta High Court. A CBI team also visited the residences of the victim as well as the accused on Thursday and also collected evidence.

Image: Republic/ANI