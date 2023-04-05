Hanuman Jayanti: Centre Deploys CAPF In Bengal To Help Mamata Govt Maintain Law & Order

The Ministry of Home Affairs has deployed Central Armed Police Forces in West Bengal to assist state police in maintaining law and order during the observance of Hanuman Jayanti on April 6. This comes after the West Bengal government decided to deploy paramilitary forces in Hooghly, Barrackpore, and Kolkata on Hanuman Jayanti after the Calcutta High Court's order.

In a late evening tweet, Home Ministry spokesperson said: "Central Armed Police Forces deployed in West Bengal to assist state police in maintaining law and order during the observance of Hanuman Jayanti".

The Trinamool Congress took the decision at a meeting held virtually by Chief Secretary HK Dwivedi with senior police officers of the state.

"There will be an ample number of state police forces deployed at sensitive areas in the state and also at those places where violence was witnessed recently, Apart from that, we have decided to deploy three companies of paramilitary forces in Kolkata, Hooghly and Barrackpore," the official was quoted as saying PTI.

On Wednesday, the Calcutta High Court directed the Mamata Banerjee government to requisition central forces for aiding the state police in maintaining peace during Hanuman Jayanti celebrations.

This comes after violent clashes were witnessed in Howrah and Hooghly districts during the Ram Navami celebrations recently. Parts of Serampore also witnessed episodes of vandalism after prohibitory orders were imposed and Internet services suspended.

Earlier, MHA had sent an advisory to states in preparation for Hanuman Jayanti. "The governments are encouraged to ensure the maintenance of law and order, peaceful observance of the festival, and monitoring of any factors that could disturb communal harmony in society," the Home Minister's Office tweeted.