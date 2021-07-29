Happy Birthday JRD Tata: Here Are Some Lesser-known Facts About The Greatest Industrialist

From entrepreneurs to becoming the first Indian pilot, Jehangir Ratanji Dadabhoy (JRD) Tata, is a shining example of making it to the sky. JRD Tata who was the founder of several Tata Groups and companies had been one of the most influential personalities in India. Famous for his philanthropic deeds, JRD had travelled a long way to establish his successful career as a renowned industrialist. Today is the 117th birth anniversary of JRD Tata who led the Tata company for five decades and made a significant contribution to society.

Hailing from a Parsi family, JRD was born as the second child of father Ratanji Dadabhoy Tata and mother Suzanne Brière. JRD became the founder of India's first airline and was the first Indian to secure a license to fly an airplane. Even to this day, JRD is considered one of the most popular figures in Indian history.

On the occasion of his 117th birth anniversary, here are some lesser-known facts about JRD Tata:

Father of civil aviation

JRD Tata was the first to become a licensed pilot in India and founded India's first commercial airline in 1932, Indian Airlines, which was later changed to Air India in 1946. The first flight in Indian history took off from Karachi and was controlled by JRD Tata.

JRD Tata was honoured with the highest civilian awards and military awards

Very few industrialists have been honoured with the highest civilian award in our country, and JRD Tata was one of them. The Indian government recognized his extraordinary contribution to society and honoured him with Bharat Ratna and Padma Vibhushan. He was also recognized with the French Legion of Honour, which is considered as one of the highest awards in military rank in France.

JRD Tata was a relative of Muhammed Ali Jinnah

Very few of us may know this fact but JRD was a relative of Pakistan's founder Muhammed Ali Jinnah. His sister was married to Dinshaw Maneckji Petit, a notable British baronet. His sister's sister-in-law, Rattanbai Petit, married Muhammed Ali Jinnah.

The Indian parliament was adjourned on JRD Tata's death

Never before in Indian history had any non-political person received such a high honour. On JRD Tata's death, both the houses of Parliament were adjourned in mourning.

Youngest Chairman of Tata Sons

At the age of 34, JRD was chosen as the chairman of Tata Sons, which is today one of the biggest industrial groups in India. Notably, it was under his direction that the group earned $5 billion from $100 million.

JRD Tata was in the French Army

JRD spent much of his childhood in France, as his mother was French. However, as a citizen of France, he had to undergo one year of Army training and was posted to the Spahis regiment and later became a secretary in the colonel's office.

His contributions to the country and society will always be remembered and his actions will serve as an inspiration for many generations.

IMAGE; TWITTER/TATACOMPANIES