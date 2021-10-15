Happy Dussehra 2021: Quotes And Greetings In Marathi To Send To Your Loved Ones

Dussehra is an auspicious occasion celebrated a day after Navratri to mark the victory of good over evil. This year Dussehra is being celebrated on 15 October 2021. On this day, in the eastern part of India, people bid adieu to Goddess Durga by immersing her idols in water. In states in north India, people celebrate by performing the Ram Leela.

The day is observed by burning towering effigies of Ravana, Kumbhakaran and Meghnad to mark the victory of good over evil after the performance of Ram Leela. People meet and greet each other and pray for a prosperous life. Young people touch the feet of elders to gather blessings from them.

However, given the pandemic mandates, it is better to avoid social gatherings and one can wish their friends and family on social media. On that note, here are a few Dussehra best wishes and messages, Dussehra quotes, and many more in Marathi that one can send to their loved ones to carry on the true spirit of the festival.

(Image: Shutterstock)

Dussehra wishes: Happy Dussehra wishes in Marathi

लक्ष्मी का हाथ हो, सरस्वती का साथ हो, गणेश का निवास हो, और माँ दुर्गा के आशीर्वाद से आप जीवन जीवन प्रकाश ही प्रकाश हो…. . विजया दशमीच्या शुभेच्छा. हा दसरा तुमच्यासाठी आनंद, यश आणि समृद्धी घेऊन येवो आणि तुमच्या चिंता रावणाच्या पुतळ्याने जाळून टाका. तुम्हाला हसत आणि आनंदाने भरलेल्या वर्षाची शुभेच्छा. उत्सव साजरा करण्याची वेळ, वाईटवर चांगल्यावर विजय मिळवण्याची वेळ, जेव्हा जग चांगल्या शक्तीचे उदाहरण पाहते. आपण तोच 'खरा' आत्मा चालू ठेवूया. दसऱ्याचा आशीर्वाद! हा दसरा तुमच्यासाठी आनंद, यश आणि समृद्धी घेऊन येवो आणि तुमच्या चिंता रावणाच्या पुतळ्याने जाळून टाका. तुम्हाला हसत आणि आनंदाने भरलेल्या वर्षाची शुभेच्छा. हा तो दिवस आहे जो आपल्याला आठवण करून देतो की शेवटी चांगुलपणाचा विजय आणि वाईटाचा अंत होतो. दसऱ्याच्या शुभेच्छा! या दसऱ्याला तुमच्या मार्गातील सर्व अडथळे आणि त्रास नाहीसे होवोत. या शुभ सणाच्या शुभेच्छा. हा दसरा तुमच्यासाठी समृद्धी, आनंद आणि यश घेऊन येवो. तुम्ही जे करता त्या सर्वांसाठी शुभेच्छा! सोनेरी दिवसाच्या सोनेरी शुभेच्छा! जल्लोष विजयाचा हसरा! विजयादशमीच्या हार्दिक शुभेच्छा!

(Image: PTI)