Happy Karva Chauth 2021: Story, History And Significance; All You Need To Know

Karva Chauth is one of the most auspicious celebrations for women in Hindu culture. Married women observe a Nirjala (no water) fast on this day, not only for the sake of their husband's long life but also as a symbol of love and affection. Young ladies in various parts of the country also keep the Karva fast in hopes to meet their ideal groom. Because it is a Hindu festival, it is more often observed in northern India; nevertheless, any married lady who loves her husband can observe the fast.

Karva Chauth is observed every year on the Chaturthi Tithi of Krishna Paksha in the month of Kartik, according to the Hindu calendar. Karva Chauth will take place on Sunday, October 24, 2021. Women break their fast on this day after presenting Arghya to the moon in an earthen pot known as Karva at night.

Karva Chauth story (History of Karva Chauth)

According to the Vrath Katha, a queen named Veerawati loved her husband very much. She had seven brothers, all of whom adored her. According to legend, Veerwati paid a visit to her home during Karva Chauth, when she was fasting for the long life of her husband.

By dusk, she was feeling a little dizzy and was looking forward to the moon rising so she could eat something. Her brothers couldn't stand it when they saw her like this and asked her to eat something. When she refused, they devised a plan to relieve her suffering. One of her brothers climbed a pipal tree and held a sieve in front of a flame. They wanted Veerawati to believe that the moon had come out and that she could now break her fast. When Veerawati saw the flame, she trusted her brothers and broke the fast.

Unfortunately, the news of her husband's death arrived within minutes of her doing so. When a goddess came in front of her and revealed that she had been tricked by her brothers, she began to cry. Veerawati agreed to fast completely and prayed to the goddess to bring her husband back to life. When Yama, the Lord of Death, noticed her devotion, he granted her husband's wish to live.

Significance of Karva Chauth

Married ladies pray to Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati for their husbands' long lives during the Karva Chauth festival. They wear ethnic clothing, primarily sarees and salwar suits, and wear all of the customary symbols of a married woman, such as the Sindoor. Women from the community gather at a single location to listen to the Vrat Katha and sing songs. A Puja is done later in the evening, and the fast is broken after the Moon is spotted. The moon on Karva Chauth is predicted to rise in the Rohini Nakshatra in 2021. This constellation is particularly fortunate according to the Hindu calendar, and because the Moon is the lord of this nakshatra, it is considered that viewing the moon and worshipping it in this nakshatra will be exceedingly auspicious.

Image: ANI/RepresentativeImage