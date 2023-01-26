Happy Republic Day 2023: Best Wishes, Quotes & Greetings To Mark India's 74th Republic Day

Every year, India celebrates its Republic Day on January 26th with zeal and enthusiasm. The grand celebrations are followed by spectacular military and cultural pageantry. The main celebration takes place at Kartavya Path to pay respect to the motherland, and the unity and integrity of fellow citizens. India is celebrating its 74th Republic Day this year. Armed personnel parades along with diverse and rich cultural tableaus that represent the country in its entirety. On Republic Day, 21 gun salutes are given to the President of the country which is fired with a gap of 2.25 seconds.

Republic Day Messages and Quotes

As India is celebrating its day with great enthusiasm, here are some patriotic messages, wishes, and images with your family and friends and spread the message of love, unity, and brotherhood.

Independence is always a wonderful gift from god. May this wonderful nation remain independent forever and grow according to our Constitution! Wishes happy republic day!

We got our Freedom after a lot of struggle and sacrifices. Let us cherish our independence. Wish you a Happy Republic Day!

A thousand salutes to this great nation of ours. May it become even more prosperous and great. Happy Republic Day!

On this day, let’s promise that we will enrich and preserve our heritage, our ethos, and our treasure. Happy Republic Day!

It is time for all of us to unite and rid our country of all the evils that are plaguing it. Happy Republic Day!

May you have the joy to make you sweet, strife to make you strong, sadness to keep you human, and hope to bring joy to our nation. Happy Republic Day!

Let us make a pledge to our motherland that we will do everything that we can to rid it of all the evils. Happy Republic Day!

Our nation is the greatest in the world, but let us strive to make it even better. Happy Republic Day!

Freedom has not come easy, it is because of the sacrifices of our freedom fighters, so never take it for granted. Happy Republic Day!

Republic Day Images

Here are some of the 'Happy Republic Day' Images that you can send to your family and friends:

