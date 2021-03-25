'Happy That My First Visit After The Outbreak Of The Pandemic Is To Bangladesh': PM Modi

Ahead of his Bangladesh visit, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday put out an official statement in which he expressed pleasure over his visit to the neighbouring country. "I am happy that my first official visit after the outbreak of the pandemic will be to our neighbouring country with which India shares deep cultural, linguistic and people to people ties."

"I look forward to participation in the national day celebration, tomorrow, which will also commemorate the birth centenary of the Father of the Nation of Bangladesh Sheikh Mujibur Rahman," he added. READ | India confers Gandhi Peace Prize 2020 on former Bangladesh President Sheikh Mujibur Rahman

He is visiting Bangladesh at the invitation of his counterpart in Bangladesh Sheikh Hasina.

Guest of honour at 50th Independence Day

The country is celebrating its 50th year of Independence on March 26 this year, and PM Modi is going to grace the occasion as the guest of honour. Besides PM Modi, the heads of state and government from Nepal, Sri Lanka, Bhutan and the Maldives will also be present at the celebration.

The invitation for the same was extended to PM Modi last year, as per the Foreign Minister of Bangladesh who back then had said, "We would love to see Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modin join the celebrations of the 50th anniversary of our Independence."

PM Modi was to visit Bangladesh last year as well to participate in the Mujib centenary celebration, but the visit was cancelled keeping in mind the COVID-19 pandemic.

The PM is also supposed to hold bilateral consultations with PM Hasina, and there are talks of several Memorandum of Understandings to be signed between the heads of the two countries. Apart from this, he will also call on the President of Bangladesh H.E. Md. Abdul Hamid and will be called on by Foreign Minister of Bangladesh Dr A.K. Abdul Momen.

This is going to be PM Modi's first trip abroad after the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic.