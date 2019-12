In the wake of the ongoing protests and violence concerning the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), Congress leader and lawyer Salman Khurshid said that it is good that people have come to know about CAA despite it being a legal issue and has a lot of legal intricacies. 'This gives us a hope that our democracy is just as strong as it was always,' the Congress leader added. The issue of CAA's implementation will be heard in the Supreme Court on January 22.