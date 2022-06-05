Hapur Blast: DM Orders Forensic Probe; 'factory Got License For Manufacturing Electronics'

After at least 12 workers died and 21 were injured in an explosion that rocked a factory in the Dhaulana area of Uttar Pradesh's Hapur, the District Magistrate ordered a forensic probe into the incident on Sunday. Speaking to the media, DM of Hapur Medha Roopam informed how the factory where the explosion took place had the licence to manufacture only electronic goods. Roopam said that questions like 'what happened and how it happened', would be clear only after the forensic team submits the reports.

"Appropriate action will be initiated against the offenders", the Hapur DM further said, adding that post the incident through combined efforts of all the departments it is being seen if the factories granted licenses in the district are working as per the conditions mentioned. Also, if they are using or not using hazardous material.

Pallets used in toy guns found

Although the reason for the blast will be ascertained after the reports of the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) investigation, the Superintendent of Police, Hapur, Deepak Bhuker said the police have recovered plastic pallets used in toy guns from the spot. "The kind of material that had exploded will only be clear after the FSL report. We have recovered plastic pallets from the spot. These pallets are used in toy guns with firecrackers on Diwali. These pallets were being made inside the factory," he said.

Against the owner of the factory-Dilshad and Director Wasim- a case has been lodged. The duo have booked under Indian Penal Code (IPC) Sections 286 (negligent conduct with respect to explosive substance), 287 (negligent conduct with respect to machinery), 304 (culpable homicide), 308 (attempt to commit culpable homicide), 337 (act endangering human lives) and 338 (causing grievous hurt). Though booked, the aforementioned people are yet to be arrested.

Uttar Pradesh government extend condolences

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath condoled the deaths and asked officials to extend all help to the families of the deceased. "The chief minister has directed district administration officers to go to the spot and oversee rescue and relief measures and extend all possible help to the victims and their families," the CM's office tweeted.

UP minister for industrial development Nand Gopal Gupta 'Nandi' expressed grief over the loss of lives. "May God give peace to the departed souls and strength to the bereaved families to bear the immense loss. I wish a speedy recovery to the injured," the minister tweeted.