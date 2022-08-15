Har Ghar Tiranga: Anand Mahindra Cheers Pic Of Elderly Couple Hoisting Tricolour

As India marks the grand celebration of the 76th Independence Day, with citizens across the country displaying the Tricolour outside their homes and offices, one such visual was shared by industrialist Anand Mahindra on Monday.

The heartwarming photo was that of an elderly couple, assisting each other in hoisting the national flag. As seen in the picture, the elderly woman stood on an iron drum as she attempted to display the Tricolour on a pole. Supporting the woman, her husband was seen holding the drum to prevent an accident.

The post has gone viral on social media with thousands of likes and retweets.

Sharing the photo, Anand Mahindra said, “If you ever were wondering why such a fuss over Independence Day, just ask these two people. They will explain it better than any lecture can.”

If you ever were wondering why such a fuss over Independence Day, just ask these two people. They will explain it better than any lecture can.

As the photo went viral, many users shared related pictures and videos of citizens observing the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign.

Har Ghar Tiranga

As India completed 75 years of Independence, the Tricolour was hoisted or displayed atop more than 20 crore houses across the country from August 13 to 15 under the Central government's 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign. These include all the government and public sector establishments, educational institutions, commercial establishments, NGOs, restaurants, shopping complexes, toll plazas and police stations.

The Government introduced the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign with the primary objective to motivate people in forging a personal bond with the flag of our nation, the Tiranga.