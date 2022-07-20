'Har Ghar Tiranga': Assam CM Appeals To All Citizens To Hoist National Flag At Their Homes

As India will be commemorating the 75th anniversary of its Independence, the Centre recently announced the "Har Ghar Tiranga" campaign to hoist the national flag atop 20 crore houses from August 13-15. The Centre has urged all states and union territories to promote the campaign. In light of that, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has made another appeal to the people of the state to hoist the tricolour.

Addressing an event in Assam's Kamrup, CM Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday opened up about the "Har Ghar Tiranga" campaign. Making an appeal to the people, CM Sarma said, "From August 13 to August 15, we will have to hoist the Tiranga at our homes; Har Ghar Tiranga. This is a programme. Many among us say, include our name in the NRC (National Register of Citizens), then we will be an Indian." Adding further he said, "Inclusion of name in NRC will only make you an Indian legally, but with the national flag and if you think Bharat as your mother, you will be an Indian emotionally."

Notably, it is CM Sarma's second such appeal in two days as, while addressing an event in Udalguri district earlier on Tuesday, he urged the people of Assam to hoist the national flag at their respective residences and also informed them that national flags will be available at all fair-price shops at subsidised rates.

HM Amit Shah reviews 'Har Ghar Tiranga' preparations

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday interacted with all the Chief Ministers, Lieutenant Governors and Administrators of Union Territories to review the preparations for the "Har Ghar Tiranga" campaign. Taking to his Twitter, Amit Shah wrote, "To further strengthen the feeling of patriotism among the countrymen, Prime Minister Narendra Modi Ji has announced a unique campaign in the form of 'Har Ghar Tiranga' program. In this regard, today a meeting was held with all the Chief Ministers, Lieutenant Governors and Administrators of Union Territories."

'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign

As part of the programme, the tricolour will be flown atop the houses from August 13 to 15 through public participation while government and private establishments will also be involved. According to the Home Ministry, over 100 crore people will partake in the campaign to rededicate themselves to the service of the country. It will largely contribute to inculcating a new sense of patriotism among people, the statement from Home Ministry read.

Notably, the Centre has begun preparation for the manufacture of three different flags, which will be sold at post offices and made available online.