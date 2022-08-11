Har Ghar Tiranga: BJP's Gaurav Bhatia Helps Sepoy Baldev's Family; Honours His Sacrifice

Inspired by the Har Ghar Tiranga campaign launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi ahead of Independence Day, senior advocate and National Spokesperson of BJP, Gaurav Bhatia paid a tribute to late Sepoy Baldev Singh, who gave his life for the country and the tricolour in 1997 at the young age of 31.

The BJP spokesperson met Jaswinder Singh, the son of Late Baldev Singh and said, "I am glad to share that with the help of my friend Kapil Jhaver, we were able to extend a token of gratitude to him and his family on behalf of all Indians. It was also very moving to speak to Paramjit Kaur, the wife of Late Baldev Singh ji."

Sepoy Baldev Singh gave his life for the Tricolour in June 1997 at the young age of 31 years

Like any other citizen inspired by the campaign launched by Shri @narendramodi ji - #HarGharTiranga, we decided to come forward to help the family members of the martyr

Heartfelt Thanks pic.twitter.com/sUgHeiwvZj — Gaurav Bhatia गौरव भाटिया (@gauravbh) August 11, 2022

He further said that this is a small way to show their gratitude for the supreme sacrifice that soldiers of the country and their family members make for the integrity and sovereignty of the nation and tiranga. He also urged all Indians to come forward and turn this into a nationwide campaign.

He further said that the message is simple, "You and your family care for us and India cares for you."

'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign

The ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign was organised under the 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' to celebrate 75 years of Independence. Prime Minister Narendra Modi asked the citizens of the country to turn the event into a mass movement by hoisting or displaying the national flag at their homes and using the ‘tiranga’ as a display picture on their social media profiles between August 2 and August 15 to celebrate 75 years of India’s Independence.

India this year is celebrating 75 years of its independence and the glorious history of its people, culture and achievements. The official journey of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav commenced on March 21, 2021 and will end after a year on August 15, 2023. This Mahotsav is dedicated to the people of India who have not only been instrumental in bringing India so far in its evolutionary journey but also hold within them the power and potential to enable Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of activating India 2.0, fuelled by the spirit of Aatmanirbhar Bharat.