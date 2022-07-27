Har Ghar Tiranga: Centre Allows Private Firms To Spend CSR Funds On Campaign Activities

In a key development in the Centre’s Har Ghar Tiranga Campaign, the Ministry of Corporate Affairs on Tuesday issued a general circular allowing private companies to spend their Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) funds on Tiranga Campaign.

The 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign has been launched by the government to mark the celebration of India's 75th year of Independence. As the idea behind it is to invoke a feeling of patriotism among the people, the Ministry has been also making preparations to involve more and more people in the movement.

In the general circular for clarification on the spending of CSR funds for the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign, the Ministry of Corporate Affairs said, “Under the aegis of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, Har Ghar Tiranga campaign is aimed to invoke the feeling of patriotism in the hearts of the people and to promote awareness about the Indian National Flag.”

Mass scale production and supply of the National Flag would be some of the CSR-funded activities related to ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign. Outreach and amplification efforts and other related activities are eligible CSR activities under item no. (ii) of Schedule VII of the Companies Act, 2013 pertaining to the promotion of education relating to culture.

“The companies may undertake the aforesaid activities, subject to fulfilment of the Companies (CSR Policy) Rules, 2014 and related circulars/ clarifications issued by the Ministry thereof, from time to time,” the Ministry of Corporate Affairs said in its circular.

Centre's Har Ghar Tiranga Campaign

As India marks the 75th anniversary of India's independence, the Central Government is set to commemorate with a nationwide “Har Ghar Tiranga” campaign, in which, over 20 crore houses will unfurl the national flag for three days in the month of August.

Beginning July 22, the country will be painted in the colours of the national flag, including on all the government and public sector establishments, educational institutions, commercial establishments, NGOs, restaurants, shopping complexes, toll plazas and police stations, among others. As part of the programme, the tricolour will be flown atop the houses from August 13 to 15 through public participation while government and private establishments will also be involved, said an official statement. Over 100 crore people will participate in the campaign to rededicate themselves to the service of Mother India. It will greatly contribute to inculcating a new sense of patriotism among people, it said.