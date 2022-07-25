Har Ghar Tiranga: Cleric Mufti Manzur Ziyaee Meets Maha Dy CM Fadnavis; Receives Tricolour

In an intriguing development, at a time when some Opposition leaders are busy politicising the patriotic 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign, Cleric Mufti Manzur Ziyaee, on July 25 met Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, and became the first cleric in the state to receive a tricolour.

After receiving the tricolour, Mufti Manzur Ziyaee said, "What a Great Moment : Har Ghar Tiranga Campaign. Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis giving Me the first Tricolour, making me the First cleric to receive it in the state of Maharashtra. I Once Again Thank the Honourable Dy CM. Gratitude."

This comes on a day when AIUDF leader Aminul Islam accused RSS of being self-contradictory and said that it never hoisted the National Flag in its office. He accused RSS of 'not showing patriotism'.

Aminul Islam said, “RSS never raised the Indian National Flag at their office, so why is the Government urging citizens to hoist the Indian National Flag at their homes. Their statement is self-contradictory.”

“Now the BJP is in power and they are from the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) crew. They never show patriotism in this line. They never raised the National Flag themselves at their office. This is a hypocritical decision to unfurl National Flag in every house. They already told people can get the National Flag for Rs 16. This is merely a process to get Rs 16 from the pockets of every family. I don’t think giving Rs 16 will prove our patriotism,” AIUDF leader Aminul Islam added.

'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign

As a part of the Centre's campaign, the tricolour will be flown atop houses from August 13 to 15 through public participation while government and private establishments will also be involved. According to the Home Ministry, over 100 crore people will partake in the campaign to rededicate themselves to the service of the country. It will largely contribute to inculcating a new sense of patriotism among people, the statement from the Home Ministry read.

Notably, the Centre has begun preparation for the manufacture of three different flags, which will be sold at post offices and made available online.

