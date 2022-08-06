Last Updated:

Har Ghar Tiranga: ICG Celebrates Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav; Fishermen Hoist Tricolour At Sea

The Indian Coast guard under the Har Ghar Tiranga drive on August 5, distributed the national flag to fishermen to hoist them in their respective boats.

Written By
Abhishek Raval
Har Ghar Tiranga

IMAGE: Indian Coast Guard


As India gears up to celebrate the completion of 75 years of the country's independence, the force that mans the coastal borders along with the Indian Navy - 'The Indian Coast Guard' (ICG) is leaving no stone unturned to include all they can in this momentous occasion of celebrating the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' Initiative. As part of the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, the Indian Coast Guard on August 5 distributed the tricolour to the fishermen to hoist them in their respective boats. 

ICG officials said, "As part of the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ initiative, Indian Coast Guard ships distributed national flags to fishermen at sea and celebrated the 'Azadi Ka Amit Mahotsav' with them."

ICG's flag distribution in Veraval, Gujarat

The 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign was celebrated delightfully by the ICG by hoisting the national flag over 100 boats in Veraval, Gujarat. In a stunning video shared by the Department of Fisheries, scores of boats can be seen parked in a boat depot, with an aerial view of all of them hoisted with the tricolour.

The video ends with a drone shot of the Coast guard standing in the formation of '75' at the boat depot, marking the end of the 75th year of India's independence.

Underwater flag hoisting at Sea 

The Indian Coast guard (ICG) on July 29 conducted an underwater flag demo to invoke the feeling of patriotism and awareness among the people about the Tricolour. The government recently made a modification in the Flag Code of India, 2002, to allow the Tricolour to be flown 'day and night'. 

Image: Indian Coast Guard

