Har Ghar Tiranga In Pics: India Gears Up For 75th Independence Day With Joy, Fervour

Historical monuments have been lit in Tricolour as part of the Har Ghar Tiranga campaign. The campaign has been launched ahead of 75th Independence Day.

Image: Twitter/@ITBP_official

Himveers of 9th Battalion of ITBP in Arunachal Pradesh organised awareness programmes at the theme of Har Ghar Tiranga in Anini, Baro, and Larango. 

Image: Twitter/@RailMinIndia

Dr MGR Chennai Central Railway Station adorned nation's Tricolour as a part of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav celebrations. 

Image: Twitter@PemaKhanduBJP

People carried a 300-feet-long Tricolour across the streets of Seppa town in East Kameng district of Arunachal Pradesh for ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign. 

Image: Twitter@kishanreddybjp

Ahead of India's 75th Independence Day, Somnath Temple in Gujarat has been illuminated in Tricolour. 

Image: Twitter/@M_Lekhi

Khajuraho Temple has been lit in the colours of the National Flag under the Har Ghar Tiranga campaign. 

Image: Twitter@IaSouthern

A 75-feet Tricolour unfurled at the southern-most tip of India at Kanyakumari by amphibious warriors of Thiruvananthapuram Military station. 

Image: Twitter/@BSF_India

The Border Security Force soldiers in Jaisalmer wave Tricolour under the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' initiative as India gears up to celebrate 75th Independence Day. 

Image: Twitter/@PIBMumbai

Ujjani Dam in Solapur has been illuminated in Tricolour as a part of the Har Ghar Tiranga campaign. PM Narendra Modi has called it "great mix of Jal Shakti and Desh Bhakti."

Image: Twitter/@M_Lekhi

Govind Deo Temple in Uttar Pradesh has been illuminated in the colours of the Tricolour as a part of Har Ghar Tiranga campaign. 

Image: Twitter/@SSB_INDIA

Around 75,000 SSB personnel of field formations carried out 75 rallies covering over 7500 kilometres across the country to encourage people to participate in the Har Ghar Tiranga campaign. 

Image: Twitter/@M_Lekhi

Ramappa Temple has been lit in Tiranga colours under Har Ghar Tiranga campaign. The campaign has been launched to encourage people to bring Tiranga home and hoist it to mark Independence Day. 

