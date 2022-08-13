Har Ghar Tiranga In Pics: India Gears Up For 75th Independence Day With Joy, Fervour

Quick links:
Himveers of 9th Battalion of ITBP in Arunachal Pradesh organised awareness programmes at the theme of Har Ghar Tiranga in Anini, Baro, and Larango.
Dr MGR Chennai Central Railway Station adorned nation's Tricolour as a part of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav celebrations.
People carried a 300-feet-long Tricolour across the streets of Seppa town in East Kameng district of Arunachal Pradesh for ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign.
Ahead of India's 75th Independence Day, Somnath Temple in Gujarat has been illuminated in Tricolour.
Khajuraho Temple has been lit in the colours of the National Flag under the Har Ghar Tiranga campaign.
A 75-feet Tricolour unfurled at the southern-most tip of India at Kanyakumari by amphibious warriors of Thiruvananthapuram Military station.
The Border Security Force soldiers in Jaisalmer wave Tricolour under the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' initiative as India gears up to celebrate 75th Independence Day.
Ujjani Dam in Solapur has been illuminated in Tricolour as a part of the Har Ghar Tiranga campaign. PM Narendra Modi has called it "great mix of Jal Shakti and Desh Bhakti."
Govind Deo Temple in Uttar Pradesh has been illuminated in the colours of the Tricolour as a part of Har Ghar Tiranga campaign.
Around 75,000 SSB personnel of field formations carried out 75 rallies covering over 7500 kilometres across the country to encourage people to participate in the Har Ghar Tiranga campaign.