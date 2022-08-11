As Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav celebrations commemorating India's 75th Independence Day are on in full swing, the Indian Army, on Thursday, conducted a Tiranga boat rally in Sopore, one of the most volatile areas in Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla district, and also paid tribute to jawans who were martyred while fighting terrorists in Rajouri.

The rally which was carried out as a part of the Centre's 'Har Ghar Tiranga' initiative was hosted on the Jhelum river in Sopore, where civilians were also seen participating in large numbers. The rally started from the second largest freshwater body in Asia, Lake Wular, and continued till the Jhelum bridge.

One of the locals while speaking to Republic praised the government's initiative of promoting the Har Ghar Tiranga campaign and said that the people while adhering to the government's request took part in the rally from the Wular Lake to the Jhelum bridge.

"People have activity participated in the rally and are very happy with the same. This is the first time such a thing has been carried out in Sopore," he added.

Furthermore, he also said that there has been a change among the people in the valley in comparison to how the situation was a decade back.

The rally was conducted by the Indian Army's 52RR of Kilo Force on Thursday morning where everyone could be seen holding the national flags in their hands, while some tied the Tricolour to their boats.

Notably, the Tiranga rally was carried out shortly after a major terror attack in Rajouri following which locals, as well as students in North Kashmir's Sopore, came together to pay tribute to the martyred jawans and participated in the movement.

The Indian Army on Thursday took down two terrorists in the J&K's Rajouri, however, three Army personnel also lost their lives in the exchange of fire. Some other soldiers are also said to have been injured in the attack. According to the officials, two terrorists were trying to sneak into a post in the dark of night at Rajouri's Pargal.

