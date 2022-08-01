'Har Ghar Tiranga': Indian Coast Guard Hoist Tricolour In Bay Of Bengal

To celebrate 'Aazadi ka Amrit Mahotsav', the Indian Coast Guard (ICG) and the West Bengal fishermen under the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' movement hoisted the Indian Tricolour at the Bay of Bengal. Earlier, the PM Narendra Modi-led Central government also started the Har Ghar Tiranga campaign, which aims to rally 20 billion houses and 100 billion people to raise the flag in their residences between August 13 and August 15. This year on August 15, India will be celebrating 'Aazadi ka Amrit Mahotsav', the 75th year of India's independence from the British Raj.

In fact, the Flag Code of India, 2002, was amended by the national government to allow the Tricolour to be flown 'day and night'. In addition to that in December 2021, with the recent amendment, polyester was also permitted along with cotton, wool, silk, and khadi for creating national flags.

Sharing the celebration of the 'Aazadi ka Amrit Mahotsav', ICG took to Twitter and wrote, "Indian Coast Guard celebrating Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav, not only limited to land territory but also at Sea, as personnel together with West Bengal fishermen are hoisting and honouring the Tricolour in the Bay of Bengal."

“हर घर तिरंगा”#HarGharTiranga



“आज़ादी का अमृत महोत्सव”@IndiaCoastGuard celebrating #AzadiKaAmritMahotsav not only limited to land territory but also at Sea. #ICG personnel together with #WestBengal fishermen are hoisting & honouring the tricolour in #BayOfBengal. pic.twitter.com/zMI8VUg2i2 — Indian Coast Guard (@IndiaCoastGuard) August 1, 2022

The 1.6 lakh post offices will begin keeping flags to be made available starting on Monday, August 1 in order to facilitate the widespread availability of the Tricolour to celebrate the Har Ghar Tiranga campaign to recognise the completion of 75 years of India's independence. Additionally, the government is establishing procedures for the disposal of flags.

Change in Flag Code

The Tricolour may now be flown even after sunset according to a recent modification to the Flag Code approved by the Central government. The Indian Flag Code of 2002 was amended to read as follows: "Where the flag is displayed in open or displayed on the house of a member of the public, it may be flown day and night."