Har Ghar Tiranga: ITBP Jawans & Pilgrims Participate In Tiranga Yatra At Badrinath

In efforts to promote the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign ahead of India's 75th Independence Day, the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) on Saturday, August 13 took out a Tiranga yatra along with the locals and pilgrims in the famous Badrinath temple in Uttarakhand. According to news agency ANI, the yatra was carried out to the Badrinath Nagar area and Mana village.

The ITBP personnel also took out a bike rally carrying the national flag in the area while people were seen chanting patriotic slogans.

#WATCH | Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) jawans and pilgrims, with the local population, participate in #HarGharTiranga campaign at Badrinath in Uttarakhand. pic.twitter.com/8Uq0Pjervq — ANI (@ANI) August 13, 2022

Ahead of the 75 years of India's glorious independence, the BJP-led central government urged people to hoist the National flag at their homes from August 13 to August 15 under the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign launched under the aegis of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav.

Earlier in the day, the ITBP released a special theme song dedicated to the nation as well as the brave soldiers who are engaged in guarding the country at the borders. The song titled 'Jai Hind' was composed by an ITBP Jawan, Arjun Kheriyal and is aimed to motivate and urge the citizens to participate in the movement and hoist the national flag at their homes between August 13 and 15.

A song themed at Har Ghar Tiranga campaign has been composed and sung by ITBP jawan Arjun Kheriyal. ITBP has been hoisting the National Flag at all its Formations and Units under the aegis of #HarGharTiranga from 13 to 15 August, 2022. pic.twitter.com/BYI9xkZzYZ — ITBP (@ITBP_official) August 13, 2022

Meanwhile, giving a start to the 'Har Ghar Tiranga', state Chief Ministers and Union Ministers, including Home Minister Amit Shah, Union Minister Piyush Goyal, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, Goa CM Pramod Sawant among others, actively participated in the movement on Saturday and were seen hoisting the tricolour with pride.

‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign from August 13 to 15

In view of the 75 years of India's independence, the central government has urged people to hoist or display the tricolour in their homes from August 13 to 15. Following the appeal, the government amended the Flag Code of India to allow the tricolour to be displayed in the open and on individual houses or buildings day and night.

Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav is an initiative of the Government of India to celebrate and commemorate 75 years of independence and the glorious history of India’s people, culture and achievements. The idea behind the initiative is to invoke the feeling of patriotism in the hearts of the people and promote awareness about the tricolour.

Image: ANI