Har Ghar Tiranga: ITBP Shares Video Paying Tribute To Tricolour, Martyrs | Watch

The Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), continuing its mission to spread the message of the Har Ghar Tiranga campaign across the country, has released a video paying tributes to the National Flag and the soldiers of the Indian Armed Forces who sacrifice their lives serving the nation.

In a video released on Sunday ahead of India's 75th Independence Day celebrations, the ITBP's Lucknow unit has dedicated the video to the Indian Tricolour and all the soldiers of security forces and civilians who laid and continue laying their lives in the line of duty serving the nation, a statement said.

In the video, Lucknow DIG K Sanjay Kumar, while speaking about the motive of the video, also appealed to the people to participate in the Har Ghar Tiranga campaign.

"On the occasion of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, I along with my ITBP troops would like to appeal to all the people to participate in the Tiranga campaign by hoisting/displaying the National Flag at their homes," he said in the video.

Notably, the ITBP has been carrying out extensive awareness programmes to spread and promote the government's campaign for celebrating the nation's 75th Independence Day. Starting from hoisting the National Flag at multiple places and going to public places and schools to organise awareness programmes, ITBP is actively making every bid to popularise the movement.

Centre's 'Har Ghar Tiranga' movement

An initiative taken by the Ministry of Culture, the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign has been launched by the government to mark the celebration of India's 75th year of Independence. As the idea behind it is to invoke a feeling of patriotism among the people, the Ministry has been also making preparations to involve more and more people in the movement.

During this while, the Centre has targeted to encourage the hoisting of the Tricolour atop more than 20 crore houses between August 13 and August 15.

This will be done through public participation and the involvement of government and private establishments, according to an official statement. Over 100 crore people will participate in the campaign to rededicate themselves to the service of Mother India. It will greatly contribute to inculcating a new sense of patriotism among people, it said.

