Har Ghar Tiranga: Jawans, Students Celebrate Campaign At Darhal Pargal Post In Rajouri

Days ahead of Independence Day, students and the jawans of the Indian Army on August 7 celebrated the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign at Darhal Pargal post in Rajouri. The celebration took place in view of the 75th year of India's Independence and the Indian flag was unfurled at the post which is located at about 8,000 feet above sea level.

During the flag hoisting ceremony, a little girl was seen singing 'Aye mere Watan ke logo' to mark the 75th year of India's glorious independence. The tricolour has also been hoisted for spreading awareness as part of 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign organised under Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav by the central government.

Earlier on August 4, the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) in association with the Flag Foundation of India (FFI) installed a 72-feet-high National flag at ITBP Academy near Nag Mandir in Mussoorie to participate in the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign. The National flag was been dedicated to the martyrs of the freedom struggle by ITBP and FFI.

‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ Anthem

On August 3, the Ministry of Culture released a ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ anthem featuring famous celebrities including Amitabh Bachchan, Kapil Dev, Virat Kohli, Anupam Kher and Asha Bhonsle to showcase the spirit, strength and diversity of India.

The central government in its efforts to gain success for the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ also organised a bike rally for MPs from Red Fort to parliament on Wednesday. The rally was flagged off by Vice-President M Venkaiah Naidu along with Union ministers Pralhad Joshi and Piyush Goyal. The rally witnessed MPs, including Smriti Irani, Anurag Thakur and Manoj Tiwari, riding bikes.

The ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign was organised under the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav. Prime Minister Narendra Modi asked the citizens of the country to turn the event into a mass movement by hoisting or displaying the national flag at their homes and using the ‘tiranga’ as a display picture on their social media profiles between August 2 and August 15 to celebrate the 75th anniversary of India’s Independence.

Image: Republic World