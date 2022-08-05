Har Ghar Tiranga: Know How To Correctly Fold And Store The National Flag

To commemorate the 75th anniversary of India's independence, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the movement 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' and the initiative 'Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign as part of which citizens have been urged to display or hoist the National Flag at their homes between August 13 and 15. Following this, the Centre on Thursday also shared a guide on how to correctly fold the Tricolor.

Taking to Twitter, the official Twitter handle of Amrit Mahotsav said, “The National Flag should be folded & stored respectfully as shown in the pictures.”

Centre laid down a few steps to fold the nation flag correctly:

Step 1: Place the Tricolour horizontally

Step 2: Make sure to fold the saffron and green bands beneath the white band.

Step 3: Now, fold the white band in such a way that only the Ashoka Chakra is visible with hints of the saffron and green bands.

Step 4: Carry the folded flag in arms or palms to keep it stored in a safe place.

The ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign is a part of the Centre’s ‘Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav’, an initiative to commemorate India’s 75 years of Independence. The campaign was launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi last month. Launching the campaign, PM Modi said in a tweet that it will “deepen our connection with the National Flag”.

In his address to the nation, PM Modi suggested citizens put the Indian tricolour on their social media handles from August 2 to August 15. "August 2 is the birth anniversary of Pingali Venkhaiya who designed the National Flag. I urge all to use ‘Tiranga’ as profile picture in social media accounts between August 2 and August 15,” PM Modi added.