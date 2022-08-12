Har Ghar Tiranga: Madrasa In Jammu Organises Tiranga Rally; Spreads Message Of Unity

The ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign under the aegis of Azadi ka Amrit Mohatsav to commemorate India's 75th year of independence is being celebrated with full fervour across the country. In Jammu and Kashmir, a strong message of unity was sent by members of a madrasa, who organised a Tiranga rally as part of the Centre's campaign.

On Friday morning, the Jamatur Madine Madarsa in Jammu welcomed dignitaries from all walks of life for a Tiranga rally, sending a strong message of unity and the diverse culture of India.

As the Tricolor was unfurled, chants of 'Bharat Mata ki Jai' and 'Jai Ghosh' echoed through the walls of the madrasa.

“I want to say that people should unfurl flags with enthusiasm to mark the 75th year of Independence. They should spread the idea of peace and valour,” one of the organisors told Republic.

The Tricolour was also seen flying high in many public places in J&K like Lal Chowk in Srinagar and Kokila Chowk in Kishtwar. In Pulwama, the Har Ghar Tiranga campaign has gained momentum as students, besides taking active part in essay, painting and singing competitions, are also participating in Tiranga rallies in all educational institutions in the district. Under the Har Ghar Tiranga Abhiyan, people of the Anantnag district have also started hoisting the Tricolor on the rooftops of their houses.

Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav

Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav is an initiative launched by the Government of India to commemorate 75 years of independence and the glorious history of India's people, culture, and achievements. The official journey of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav commenced on 21 March 2021 and will end post a year on 15 August 2023.

This Mahotsav is dedicated to the people of India who have not only been instrumental in bringing India thus far in its evolutionary journey but also hold within them the power and potential to enable Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of activating India 2.0, fuelled by the spirit of Aatmanirbhar Bharat.