On August 12, Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnav took to Twitter to share a heartwarming video of specially-abled children celebrating the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' Campaign and hoisting the tricolour with love and pride.

This was possible after the local postman delivered the flags to the students of Government Residential School for Blind at Sagar Nagar in Visakhapatnam.

A student of class IX named Madhuri said, "Flag hoisting is done by School Management on August 15, but I couldn't see it. However, I can feel the patriotism by touching it."

The children of the special school were also seen parading the 'Tirangas' all around the school to celebrate 75 years of Independence.

The tweet from the Union Minister also tagged the Twitter account of India Post for delivering the 'Tirangas' and making the children participate in the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' Campaign.

“I can't see the flag, but I can feel patriotism by touching the flag” - Madhuri, class IX student.@IndiaPostOffice #HarGharTiranga pic.twitter.com/XnDfS8c8Hi — Ashwini Vaishnaw (@AshwiniVaishnaw) August 12, 2022

PM Modi Hails 'Har Ghar Tiranga' Campaign Ahead Of August 15

Days ahead of Independence Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi hailed the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign and spoke on the significance of the tricolour, stating that it is the 'reflection of the pride of our past, commitment to the present, and dreams of the future.' As a part of the Centre's campaign, the tricolour will be flown atop houses from August 13 to 15 through public participation.

While addressing Tiranga Yatra in Surat on August 10, the Prime Minister had said, "Our national flag itself has been a symbol of the country's textile industry, the country's khadi, and our self-reliance."

Over 100 crore set to take part in 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign

According to the Home Ministry, over 100 crore people will take part in the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign to rededicate themselves to the service of the country. It will largely contribute to inculcating a new sense of patriotism among people, the statement from the Ministry read. Notably, the Centre has begun preparation for the manufacture of three different flags, which will be sold at post offices and made available online.

On August 3, the Ministry of Culture released a ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ anthem featuring famous celebrities including Amitabh Bachchan, Kapil Dev, Virat Kohli, Anupam Kher and Asha Bhonsle to showcase the spirit, strength and diversity of India.