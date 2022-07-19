Har Ghar Tiranga: Tricolour To Be Flown Atop One Crore Houses In Gujarat

Ahmedabad, Jul 19 (PTI) The tricolour will be hoisted atop one crore houses across Gujarat from August 13 to 15 under the Central government's "Har Ghar Tiranga" campaign to celebrate the 75th anniversary of Independence, state Minister Jitu Vaghani said on Tuesday.

Speaking to reporters after a cabinet meeting in Gandhinagar, the state education minister and government spokesperson said the state government has made elaborate plans to ensure that the national flag is hoisted atop one crore houses from August 13 to 15.

Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel was among the chief ministers of different states who had attended a virtual meeting chaired by Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday to review the preparations for the campaign to be carried out under the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, Vaghani said.

"The Centre has come up with this idea of 'Har Ghar Tiranga' to instill a sense of patriotism among citizens on the occasion of 75th anniversary of Independence. Our aim is to ensure that the tricolour is flown atop 50 lakh urban and 50 lakh rural homes on August 13, 14 and 15," the minister said.

The national flag will also be hoisted on nearly 2.5 lakh government and private buildings, such as schools, colleges, government offices, factories, and other public places, he said.

The state government will make elaborate arrangements for adequate supply of flags, he said.

"The state government will buy nearly 50 lakh flags from approved agencies through the GEM portal. These flags will be sole across the state at khadi centres, Garvi Gurjari Emporiums, shopping malls and bus stations," Vaghani said. PTI PJT ARU ARU

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)