Harappan-era City Of Dholavira Gets UNESCO 'World Heritage Site' Tag After Ramappa Temple

The cultural site Dholavira, a Harappan-era city in Gujarat has been inscribed on the UNESCO World Heritage List, the organization said on Tuesday. The ancient city was inscribed on the World Heritage List on July 27, bringing India’s total number of World Heritage sites to 40.

Gujarat so far has contributed three heritage sites to the world — Champaner near Pavagadh, Rani ki Vav in Patan, and the historic city of Ahmedabad.

The ongoing 44th session of the World Heritage Committee of UNESCO has already given India a new world heritage site in the form of the Rudreswara/Ramappa Temple in Telangana, which dates back to the 13th century. The two newly inscribed World Heritage Sites offer great insight into the knowledge and ways of life of earlier societies, customs, and communities.

Union Minister for Culture, G Kishan Reddy said the achievement adds another feather in India’s cap as it entered the 'Super-40' club for World Heritage Site inscriptions. Today is a proud day for India, especially for the people of Gujarat, he said.

It gives immense pride to share with my fellow Indians that #Dholavira is now the 40th treasure in India to be given @UNESCO's World Heritage Inscription.



Another feather in India's cap as we now enter the Super-40 club for World Heritage Site inscriptions.

Today is a proud day for India, especially for the people of #Gujarat.



Since 2014, India has added 10 new World Heritage sites - one fourth of our total sites.



This shows PM @narendramodi's steadfast commitment in promoting Indian culture, heritage and the Indian way of life.

Dholavira: A Harrapan City, Gujarat

The city of Dholavira is one of the most remarkable and well-preserved urban settlements in South Asia dating from the 3rd to mid-2nd millennium BCE (Before Common Era). Discovered in 1968, the site is set apart by its unique characteristics, such as its water management system, multi-layered defensive mechanisms, extensive use of stone in construction, and special burial structures.

It is worth mentioning that the art associated with the city – artifacts of various kinds such as copper, shell, stone, jewelry of semi-precious stones, terracotta, gold, ivory have been found at the site. In addition, the interregional trade links associated with Dholavira, have also been acknowledged as contributing to the shared heritage of humanity.