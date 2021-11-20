Last Updated:

Harassed By Wife, Newly Wed Man Kills Self With Poison In UP Village

Written By
Press Trust Of India

Muzaffarnagar, Nov 20 (PTI) A 23-year-old man who had been married only a week killed himself consuming poison in a village here, allegedly over harassment by his wife and brother-in-law, police said on Saturday.

The incident took place on Friday under Babri Police Station area. According to police, Prayas, the deceased, who had got married to a woman named Komal on November 14, committed suicide consuming some poisonous substance in Choonsa village of Shamli district.

Seema, the sister of the deceased, in a complaint lodged with the police, alleged that her brother took the extreme step after he was abused by his wife Komal and brother-in-law Nitin Kumar.

An investigation is on in the matter, police said.

In another case of suicide, a 55-year-old man named Madan Kumar set himself on fire over a family dispute on Friday in Gyana Majra village in the district here.

Kumar was rushed to the hospital in a serious condition but was declared brought dead by the doctors there, an officer at Charthwal Police Station said. PTI COR VN VN

