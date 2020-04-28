Harbhajan Singh Furious With China Over Inaccurate Covid Kits As India Cancels Orders

A furious Harbhajan Singh called for the boycott of China products after the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), on Monday cancelled the order of 15 lakh rapid anti-body test kits from China. The COVID kids from china were reported to be faulty following which the ICMR decided to cancel the order placed and has also asked states to halt the utilization of the rapid anti-body kits. Taking to Twitter, Harbhajan Singh slammed China for sending faulty kits to other countries 'on purpose' and gave a call for boycotting Chinese products.

Harbhajan Singh slams China

ICMR takes action

Acting on faulty anti-body testing kits, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), on Monday cancelled the order of 15 lakh rapid anti-body test kits from China. The two firms - Guangzhou Wondfo Biotech and Zhuhai Livzon Diagnostics which were given the order - have supplied kits which have produced inaccurate results, the body cited. Earlier in the day, ICMR had issued an advisory to states across the country halting the use of rapid antibody tests procured from two Chinese manufacturers.

ICMR cancels 15 lakh test kits order

ICMR has also advised states to return the kits to the supplier as the kits have failed inspite of showing 'early promise of good performance for surveillance purposes' According to an ICMR official, Guanzhou Wondfo Biotech provided about 5 lakh rapid antibody test kits while Zhuhai Livzon provided 2 lakh kits to four suppliers across the country. Several states including Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu and West Bengal had complained of 'faulty' testing kits causing a delay inaccurate results.

