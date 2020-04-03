The Debate
Harbhajhan Singh Backs 'Team Leader' PM Modi's '9-minute' Appeal, But With One Caveat

General News

Former Team India's spinner Harbhajan Singh requested the citizens to do their bit and remain indoors as they join PM Modi's 'Light vs Corona' appeal on April 5

Written By Koushik Narayanan | Mumbai | Updated On:
Harbhajan Singh

Former Team India's spinner Harbhajan Singh requested the citizens to do their bit and remain indoors as they join PM Modi's 'Light vs Corona' appeal on April 5 at 9 pm. 

Addressing the nation on Friday, PM Modi urged all Indians to light a candle, diya, torch or mobile flashlight to mark India's fight against Coronavirus. He said, "I request all of you to switch off all the lights of your house on 5th April at 9 PM for 9 minutes, and just light a candle, 'Diya', or mobile's flashlight, to mark our fight against Coronavirus."

Taking to Twitter, Harbhajan Singh urged the people to not flock on the streets and remain indoors while using light to express unity in the battle against corona. 

Harbhajan Singh's first response

PM Modi's April 5 appeal

PM Modi insists social distancing a must

"During this time, no one should assemble anywhere outside, not on the roads, on the streets or gullies. Stay indoors or assemble in your balconies. No one should breach the Lakshman Rekha of social distancing. This is the only way to break corona's chain", said PM Modi

His caveat comes following what was witnessed after Janta Curfew on March 22, as some people thronged the streets breaching social distancing norms when India was thanking Coronavirus frontliners.

First Published:
