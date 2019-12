Shiv Sena Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut had some tough words for ex-ally BJP whose leader Devendra Fadnavis took oath of office as CM for the second time early on Saturday. Tying up with NCP leader Ajit Pawar, now deputy CM, the BJP whipped support from NCP MLAs who went with him. The Supreme Court, however, may decide on the timeline for a floor-test of the Maharashtra Assembly at 10.30 am on Monday, for the new alliance to prove its majority.