'Hard Nuts Can Be Cracked': EAM Jaishankar Showcases India's Resolve For UNSC Reform

India has been pushing for reforms in the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) for a while now and the country's stance was reiterated by External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar during an interview at the Lowy Institute in Australia.

Speaking about the potential reforms, Jaishankar, when asked if the reforms are "a hard nut to crack", agreed and added that "hard nuts can be cracked".

The UNSC is one of the six main bodies of the United Nations and it has 15 members out of which five (China, Russia, the US, France and the UK) are permanent whereas ten are non-permanent on a rotational basis for two years. India's non-permanent membership started in 2020 and will end in December this year.

The reforms being talked about here are expanding the number of permanent and non-permanent members at the UNSC. However, there has been no progress regarding the expansion owing to the immense power enjoyed by the permanent members who can veto the resolutions brought in for reforms.

"When I look back and think, well, this one is too difficult, I won't be doing too much in my life. Life has been a set of challenges particularly for a country like India," Jaishankar said. "I would not let the difficulties of the challenge discourage me. I'd put it the other way around," he added.

The External Affairs Minister also underscored that the UNSC has not properly helped certain countries with their problems. He also asserted that apart from India, "There are whole continents today which actually feel that the Security Council processes do not take into account their interests."

"If you go to a UN General Assembly and talk to countries in Africa and Latin America, and the small island states, quite apart from Asia, you feel very very strongly that this is not their UN and I think this is damaging to the UN," he added. He also called out the US President Joe Biden about whom he earlier said that has offered the “most explicit and specific” support on the matter.

India & Brazil strong contenders for UNSC permanent seat

India and Brazil are considered the strongest contenders for a permanent seat at the UNSC, as was stated by Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov during the recent UN General Assembly in New York. Apart from these two, Japan and Germany also have aspirations for a permanent seat. However, as Jaishankar believes, India has the support of several countries as it speaks for global good.

"A lot of countries think we speak for them with a high degree of empathy and accuracy," Jaishankar had said during his address at Columbia University in September.