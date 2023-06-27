Hardcore Naxalite Carrying Rs 10 Lakh Reward Caught In Bihar

A hardcore Naxalite, wanted in more than 100 cases and carrying a reward of Rs 10 lakh in adjoining state of Jharkhand, was arrested in Bihar's Gaya district, police said on Tuesday.

According to a release issued by the police headquarters here, Arvind Bhuiyan alias Mukhiya ji, a self-styled zonal commander, was arrested from Sohail police station area of Gaya on the intervening night of Monday and Tuesday.

A raid was conducted in the area following a tip-off that Bhuiyan, who hails from Chatra district in Jharkhand, had come to Gaya to meet his in-laws.

A country made pistol, 35 cartridges, two magazines and six mobile phones were seized from the possession of Bhuiyan, who was named in over 100 serious cases lodged in Gaya and nearby districts and also carried a reward of Rs 50,000 in Bihar.

Prominent among the cases in which he was wanted include ambush of a COBRA battalion team in 2016, which killed 10 jawans, and an IED blast a year earlier that blew up a police vehicle and claimed lives of two CRPF personnel.

Police added that based on the inputs given by Bhuiyan during his interrogation, one of his aides, Yogendra Bharati, was caught from a hilly hideout in Gaya with an unlicensed rifle.