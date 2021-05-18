Hardeep Puri Assures Delhi CM Over New COVID Wave Landing From Singapore; Only Few Flights

Hours after Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's appeal to suspend air services to and from Singapore in view of the mutant Coronavirus strain, Union Minister of Civil Aviation Hardeep Singh Puri replied to the AAP chief as he highlighted that all international flights remain suspended since March 2020 when the pandemic broke out. The Union Minister pointed out that while all international flights remain suspended, India has not established an air bubble with Singapore either to facilitate travel between the two countries as he quashed the concerns raised by the Delhi CM. Moreover, Puri said that the government is keeping a close watch on the situation.

"Only a few flights are being operated between the two countries under Vande Bharat Mission to bring stranded Indians back. We are still keeping an eye on the situation. All precautions are being taken," the Union Minister said on Tuesday.

'Extremely dangerous for children': CM Kejriwal on COVID variant in Singapore

Earlier in the day, CM Arvind Kejriwal cautioned the Indian government against a new strain of the Coronavirus which he said has been identified in Singapore. The Delhi CM claimed that this new strain, which is 'extremely dangerous' for children, might bring the third COVID-19 wave in India as he sought suspension of flights to and from the country. It is important to note that as per the Singapore government's statement on the matter so far, this 'new strain' is none other than the B.1.617 variant that is currently wreaking havoc in India. Findings of a US University claim that further classification is possible owing to two different spike proteins displayed by this strain, but it is unclear at this point whether the virus strain in Singapore is indeed the same one in India.

The Delhi CM tweeted in Hindi what can be roughly translated as, "The new form of Coronavirus that has come to Singapore is being said to be extremely dangerous for children, in India it might come as a third wave. My appeal to the central government is, Air services with Singapore should be cancelled with immediate effect and priority on vaccine options should be worked out for children too."

Kejriwal had referred to a media report on Monday. The report had mentioned the threat posed to Singapore's children by the variant first detected in India. The report had mentioned the threat posed to Singapore's children by the variant first detected in India. Reacting to the report, Dr V K Paul, member (health), NITI Aayog, on Tuesday said, "We are examining it" without sharing more info. The national capital on Tuesday reported 4,482 COVID-19 cases, the lowest single-day rise since April 5, and 265 fatalities, while the positivity rate dipped to 6.89 per cent.