Hardeep Puri Cracks Up Over 'Santa-Banta' Joke Proposal On Naming Navi Mumbai Airport

Amid opinions over the re-naming of Navi Mumbai international airport in Maharashtra, Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Wednesday "lightened the mood a bit" by considering the name "Bantacruz" for the upcoming airport, referencing the age-old 'Santa-Banta' format of jokes that were quite popular in the 90s and early 2000s.

Taking to Twitter, Puri engaged in some 'Santa-Banta' humour with actor and singer Suchitra Krishnamoorthi, who joked that Banta wanted the new airport to be named after him.

"Banta sent a letter to the Aviation Minister: Sir, it's my humble request that the new airport in Navi Mumbai should be named 'Bantacruz' since my brother already has one airport named after him. 'Santacruz'!!!" Krishnamoorthi tweeted.

Puri played along by quipping: "The Ministry of Civil Aviation receives many requests for naming and renaming of existing and under construction airports. To lighten the mood a bit, I want to inform my friend Banta that his formal proposal has not yet been received by us!"

Buzz around renaming Navi Mumbai International Airport

Currently, under construction, Navi Mumbai International Airport at Ulwe Kopar-Panvel will be the second international airport in Mumbai alongside Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport. However, it has been at the center of controversies with various factions proposing different names for the airport.

The Maharashtra government and City and Industrial Development Corporation of Mumbai (CIDCO) have announced that the airport will be named after late Bal Thackeray, founder of the ruling Shiv Sena party in the state.

However, villagers and local politicians, including BJP workers have been demanding that the airport be named after late activist DB Patil for which a massive protest was held at CIDCO Bhavan in Belapur on Thursday. DB Patil is said to have championed the cause of farmers and residents of Navi Mumbai by ensuring that they get respectable compensation for the land from CIDCO.