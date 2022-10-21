In conversation with Republic's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami, Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri talked about “building India and battling fake news”. Slamming the Opposition parties for spreading fake news and misinformation, the leader addressed the allegations that were doing rounds while the Kartavya Path was under construction. He further hit out at the Congress party for launching an anti-vaccine campaign, probably to facilitate the import of foreign-made vaccines.

Responding to the questions related to Opposition leaders trying to spread fake narratives against the central government, the Union minister said, “I have been a student of false narrative for longer than I can remember. What we are dealing with here is a motivated not properly thought-through set of attacks against the government and in particular against the honourable Prime Minister. If somebody had introspected on it those who are producing that false narrative can only be losers.”

"Somebody brought to my attention a letter signed by 106 retired civil servants. The letter went on to say that the new parliament is being constructed because there is a feeling that the old parliament building is jinxed, then they put a signature on a piece of paper that said Central Vista Venue, which is now called the Kartavya Path, will be completely destroyed because all the Jamun trees will be disappeared and the green cover will be reduced,” he added.

Union Minister addresses Kartavya Path allegations

Speaking on the controversies over the Kartavya Path, Hardeep Singh Puri opined, "If a government owns the land, is it within its right to build or not on it? I took some mediapersons to the Kartavya Path and asked them about the Jamun trees that were claimed to be uprooted. They couldn't ask me because I was standing beneath a Jamun tree. Not a single tree was uprooted.”

"Why I said initially they had not thought this through was because one day the building will be ready and then the question is how much you spent or whether the Jamun trees are there or not. I make the limited submission to you and your viewers that a government which is sensitive to what is said is better off than a government which is insensitive," Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri explained why he responds to criticism of some portals.

Hardeep Singh Puri explains anti-vaccine campaign

Slamming Opposition for spreading misinformation regarding the Centre’s vaccination drive, Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said, “Opposition leader Jairam Ramesh said the government has not completed the clinical trials for the domestically produced Covaxin. I'm not sure if the argument was framed to facilitate the import of foreign-made vaccines."

“When we talk about fake news, it is in everything. This is not just a made-up belief, but they (opposition parties) try to create a narrative. During COVID, they even claimed the government was indulging in wasteful expenditure of Central Vista,” he added.

Puri’s big statement on Indian economy

Countering the Western media narrative on the Indian economy, Puri said, “Shredding aside the colonial mindset, I would say it’s not that India has become the fifth largest economy, I’ll add that India will become the third largest economy in the world by 2030.”

“Foreign media has now become habitual of looking for a narrative where something is going wrong. India has gone a great job in recent years, even our worst critics will say so,” he added.