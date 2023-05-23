Hardeep Puri Fact-checks Cynics On New Parliament Building, Slams Congress Hypocrisy

Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri lashed out at Congress for criticising the inauguration of the new Parliament building by Prime Minister Narendra Modi which is scheduled for May 28. He said that the grand old party and its leaders have a habit of stoking controversies when there is none.

The political showdown erupted when Congress leader Rahul Gandhi criticised the fact that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to inaugurate the new Parliament building and not President Droupadi Murmu. Rahul Gandhi's comments were just the beginning of a barrage of attacks from the opposition.

Hardeep Singh Puri fact-checks Congress' cynics on Parliament building

Taking to Twitter, Hardeep Singh Puri shared a snip of Shashi Tharoor's tweet and fact-checked Congress' claim that the Prime Minister is the one who leads the Parliament whereas the President is not a Member of either House.

Puri advised the grand old party to do proper homework before reaching conclusions. He wrote, "Two Articles mentioned by the Congress leader- Oath of President before assuming office (A. 60) & Assent by President to Bills passed by Parliament (A. 111) have no relation to the fuss he is trying to construct. I will recommend some homework & lesser hurry to jump to conclusions!"

Congress has a habit of raking controversies where none exist. While President is the Head of State, PM is the Head of Govt & leads the Parliament on behalf of the Govt, whose Policies are effected in form of Laws. The President is not a Member of either House, whereas PM is. pic.twitter.com/73Ns7NP8EK — Hardeep Singh Puri (@HardeepSPuri) May 22, 2023

In a series of tweets, Hardeep Puri accused Congress of misquoting articles from the Constitution. He also recalled that a Congress leader made uncharitable comments about the Honourable President in the past.

Puri further exposed the hypocrisy of the Congress and reminded, "They should feel better if they remember October 24, 1975, the day when Smt Indira Gandhi inaugurated the Parliament Annexe! Or August 15, 1987, when Sh Rajiv Gandhi laid the foundation of the Parliament Library!".

Hardeep Puri advised Congress to stop finding articles to justify its hypocricy and instead join India on this momentous achievement and march to greatness.

"Why can’t they just join the nation in celebrating this creation of a valuable asset for posterity, as the New India’s temple of the mother of all democracies and jettison the prolonged sulk and indulgence in partisan polemics based on falsehoods," Hardeep Puri wrote.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the new Parliament building on May 28, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla informed. The construction of the new Parliament building began two years ago. The new building is a part of the redevelopment of Central Vista, the nation's power corridor.