Hardeep Puri Hails Inauguration Of Kartavya Path; 'Result Of PM Modi's Farsightedness'

Soon after Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday unveiled the Netaji statue and inaugurated the revamped Central Vista Avenue in Delhi, BJP leaders and Cabinet ministers hailed the PM Modi-led government for Indianising the symbols of colonial rule. Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri called the project the result of PM Modi's farsightedness and said that the Kartavya Path will always remind us that we are duty-bound to the people of this country.

Addressing the nation from 'Kartavya Path', the Union minister said, "The inauguration of India's largest transformation project - Central Vista - is the result of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision and his farsightedness. The project of national importance which was not even visioned by the governments in the past 70 years has come true today."

"The project defines India's growth in the 21st century and in the first phase of this important project, Kartavya Path is being inaugurated today. The Kartavya Path is the heart of the national capital. We are going to write the history of India's growth story," he said, adding, "Central Vista is an example of the fulfilment of PM Modi's promise to the citizens of the country."

Concluding his speech, the minister said, "We should not let any bit of slavery in ourselves. and should respect our culture and heritage. The decision to rename of Rajpath will also remind us that we are duty-bound to the people of the country. The path can also be called as 'Of the poeple, by the people and for the people.' This project is a green project and from today general public will be able to use this path."

Speaking on the renaming of Rajpath as Kartavya Path, Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia also said that we have to remain committed to the welfare and development of India. Meanwhile, Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh said, "This is a new beginning. The colonial mindset has to be eliminated."

PM Modi unveils Netaji statue

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday arrived at the Kartavya Path and unveiled the 28-feet tall Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose's statue at India Gate. The statue is part of the Centre's Rs 13,450-crore Central Vista project. PM Modi also interacted with some workers involved in the redevelopment work of Central Vista avenue and told them they will be invited to the Republic Day parade.

The black granite statue has been carved from a monolithic block of granite weighing 280 metric tonnes. The block of granite picked for the statue was transported to Delhi from Telangana and the statue was carved out of it in over two months.