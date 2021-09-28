Hardeep Puri Narrates PM Modi's Unannounced Central Vista Visit; Reveals Workers' Shock

PM Modi on Sunday paid an unannounced visit to the project site of the upcoming Central Vista in New Delhi after returning to India from a four-day US visit where he attended multiple meetings and addressed the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA). While workers at the Central Vista Project seemed full of enthusiasm after PM Modi's surprise visit, Congress dubbed it as a 'thoughtless and insensitive' gesture.

Now, in an exclusive interview with Republic Media Network's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami, Union Minister of Housing & Urban Affairs Hardeep Singh Puri shared why there is a need for is Central Vista Project and revealed that it was former Lok Sabha Speaker and senior Congress leader Meira Kumar who had earlier given in writing regarding the need of new Parliament.

Hardeep Puri on PM Modi's impromptu visit at Central Vista project

Speaking on PM Modi's surprise visit at the Centra Vista Project, Hardeep Singh Puri said, "I can share with you my experience as a member of the council of Ministers for the last four years his visit to the Central Vista Project was true to pattern. He leads from upfront, he directly monitors and therefore anyone who thinks that he will take on a project of this magnitude and then not monitor it personally, then that is not likely to happen."

"What happened yesterday was after a very successful visit to the US, he (PM Modi) arrived back in the afternoon and all I can share is yes none of us was in the know. The concerned CPWD official I think got a call saying that somebody from the security people wanted to come and have a look there. So, the concerned engineer quite some distance away decided to be present. And without security or anything quietly one car comes and this gentleman who is the Engineer in-charge there sees that the person arriving from the car is Prime Minister of India. He went and spent an hour there."

"This in spite of the fact that the secretary in the ministry had only been there 3-4 days ago and has been monitoring the project, I personally do it. This shows his commitment and energy," added Puri.

'New parliament's demand was made by the Congress,' says Hardeep Singh Puri

Further, Hardeep Puri responded to criticisms and comments by Congress on PM Modi's visit and expressed that he was literally surprised.

"I was taken aback with the comments, it was not the visit that surprised me. Some of the comments which came were literally astounding, instead of recognizing that the head of the democratically elected government personally monitoring a project. Please remember this project and a new parliament was a demand made by the Congress party. The speaker of Lok Sabha Meira Kumar asked for this in writing. All I can say is I am proud to be serving as a member of a team where a leader of the team leads from upfront," said Hardeep Singh Puri.

Meira Kumar was the 15th Speaker of Lok Sabha from 2009 to 2014 during the Manmohan Singh-led government.

'Central Vista Avenue has to be readied by 26 January,' says Hardeep Singh Puri

Speaking more on the Central Vista Project, Puri said, "Prime Minister is personally monitoring this because when you have a tension of this magnitude and this focus at the level of the head of the government then tomorrow you can show there are some corrective measures you need to take because the timelines are very tight.

"The Central Vista Avenue has to be readied by 26 January. The parliament building has to be ready for the winter session in 2022 which will probably be till October or so," added Puri.

Hardeep Singh Puri on criticism of Central Vista Project

On opposition's criticisms of the Central Vista Project, Hardeep Singh Puri said, "All the criticisms which have been leveled against this project have fallen flat. In fact, I now believe that it is counter-productive for the political parties to even talk about all these things. Any country surely has the right, surely has the need which has been imperative, which has been completely recorded that after it attains independence it needs its own parliament building which can be part of the architecture for governance."

Lauding the Central Vista Project, Hardeep Singh Puri said, "No heritage building has been removed, none of the cultural parts are being removed yet you need to reflect the reality of India. This is the parliament for New India. It must reflect the Indian heritage It must reflect what is our own art, what is our own design and yet preserving the colonial part, not tearing it down."

'Government will give a thought on the nomenclature of Central Vista Project,' says Hardeep Singh Puri

"What we need to tear down certainly is the genius architecture of the 60s. You know Nirman Bhavan, Shastri Bhavan which are a blot on our architectural landscape. If you don't build a new parliament, the old parliament will crumble because Delhi is now in Seismic Zone 4. You need to build for the next 200 years. Surely the members of Parliament will work in dignity, they will have a place to sit," said Hardeep Singh Puri.

"So much construction has been done inside (old parliament). You must give each parliament a space where he or she can have some research people working. So, this must be done for those who have been holding the system for 70 years but I am glad that it is in the 75th year of Independence when we are doing this celebration. The Central Vista name is only there because it is a colonial name. But whether we call it the New India parliament or the New India project, I am sure the government will give a thought and will be able to find appropriate nomenclature," added Hardeep Singh Puri.

What is the Central Vista Project?

Announced by the Centre on September 13, 2019, the Central Vista project aims at redeveloping 86 acres of land in Delhi which has important structures including the Parliament, Rashtrapati Bhavan, India Gate, North Block, and South Block. Moreover, the three km stretch from Rashtrapati Bhavan to India Gate will also be revamped. Many government buildings in this area shall be demolished paving the way for a new Parliament building, a common secretariat for Central government offices, the Prime Minister's Office and residence, SPG building, and the Vice President enclave.

The new Parliament building will have a triangular shape with a seating capacity for 900-1200 MPs. It is likely to be constructed by August 2022 when India celebrates its 75th Independence Day. The estimated cost of the Central Vista Project has been revised to Rs.20,000 crore.

On January 5, a three-judge bench of the Supreme Court comprising Justices Dinesh Maheshwari, AM Khanwilkar, and Sanjiv Khanna cleared the Central Vista project by a 2:1 majority.

(Image: Republic World/PTI)