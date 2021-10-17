Union Petroleum Minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Saturday delivered the 3rd Memorial Lecture on APJ Abdul Kalam and said about how he played the role of an interpreter between Kalam and then Defence Minister Mulayam Singh Yadav during the Pokhran II tests. Further, Singh added that he worked closely with the former President during that time and subsequently ended up playing an interpreter during conversations between both the leaders.

Meanwhile, Puri who served as a joint secretary in the Ministry of Defence between 1997 and 1999 paid his distributes at the India Islamic Cultural Centre in Delhi and lauded Kalam's contribution to India's defence system and national security. Kalam achieved great success and that helped shape the nation and chart its course in the 21st century, he added.

While speaking more about his role between Kalam and Mulayam Singh, the Union Minister further added that he became an interpreter in Mulayam Singh Yadav's morning meetings which were joined by many leaders including Dr Kalam. It was during the time when he became a joint secretary of policy and coordination.

"If Mulayam Singh Ji and Dr Kalam were in a room, I am sure that they would have a great conversation. But the fact was that Dr Kalam spoke no Hindi and Mulayam Singh Ji, I am sure, he spoke very good English, but he used to choose in return", Puri said.

While paying his tributes to the former President Minister, Hardeep Singh Puri said that Kalam represented the best of India and was successful in bringing its diverse traditions, disciplines, and people to create a story that inspired billions of people. "Wherever he went and whomever he spoke with, he exuded optimism and positivity", Singh added. He further said that Kalam achieved great professional success and it helped shape the nation and start its course in the 21st century.

Talking about India's vision towards self-sufficiency and its aim to build core competencies, Puri said that, "Whether it is infrastructure creation or national security; education or space exploration, the Government of India, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, is on the path towards self-reliance and sustainable economic growth which is going to position India as a superpower."

