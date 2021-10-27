Hardeep Singh Puri Announces Special COVID Vaccination Drive For Chhath Puja Devotees

Union minister Hardeep Singh Puri announced the launch of a special COVID-19 vaccination drive in Delhi for devotees who will be observing the fast on the occasion of the Chhath festival. The vaccination drive will be conducted in Burari's Ibrahimpur village. Puri was accompanied by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Manoj Tiwari for kickstarting the initiative. Puri tweeted, "Jai Chhathi Maiya! Hearty congratulations to the sisters and brothers of Burari. Today in Burari Assembly Constituency, North East Delhi MP Manoj Tiwari is here. In preparation for the holy festival of Chhath, along with Manoj Ji, we started a special vaccination campaign on Chhathvrati. May Chhathi Maiya bless us all!"

Manoj Tiwari said while talking to reporters at a press conference in Delhi on Monday, October 25, "We have to celebrate Chhath Puja with precautions, so a Chhath Vrati Special Vaccination Abhiyan will be started from Tuesday." He added, “In this campaign, 10,000 devotees who would perform the puja but who could not get inoculated (against COVID-19) due to some reason would be covered." He also said that the BJP councillors along with officials from the civic bodies will visit every locality and identify people who could not get vaccinated against the viral disease. Tiwari said that the special vaccination programme is being conducted in association with an NGO named Delhiites. For the first phase of the drive, the region has been divided into 10 sectors. Tiwari said, "In my constituency (Northeast Delhi), 4,000 vaccines will be administered to Chhath devotees, while 1,000 each will be distributed in the remaining six parliamentary constituencies of Delhi. We aim to conclude this special vaccination drive before November 9."

Delhi’s COVID-19 situation

Delhi registered 41 fresh COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, October 26, with no single death being reported in the city for the fourth day in a row. As per the Delhi Health Bulletin, at least 25,091 people have succumbed to the virus so far in the national capital. The total count of Coronavirus cases in the city has gone up to 14,39,671 and the active caseload in the city stands at 323. Delhi is at a touching distance of completing 2 crore vaccinations as the current doses lie at 1,99,72, 801.

With ANI inputs