Hardeep Singh Puri Condemns Arnab Goswami's Arrest; Says 'It Reminds Us Of Emergency'

Republic TV Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami was on Wednesday arrested by Mumbai Police. Minister of Civil Aviation Hardeep Singh Puri spoke exclusively to Republic TV and asserted that "This definitely reminds us of Emergency."

"Our criminal justice system and our functioning of the democracy, lot of things are settled. You are a journalist and I am a Minister... Whether I like your views or dislike but I don't have the right to arrest you as a Minister. There is a due process of law in everything. If you don't like someone's views, send a notice first..."

#IndiaWithArnab | It's irrelevant what you consider about views and ideologies; there's no place for this: Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri; Sign the petition for #ArnabGoswami and watch #LIVE here - https://t.co/rGQJsiKgt2 pic.twitter.com/4WnRcuDuCp — Republic (@republic) November 4, 2020

Witchhunt continues

This brutal abuse of power has followed after the witchhunt by Mumbai Police and Maharashtra Government against Republic as it relentlessly pursued the Palghar Sadhus Lynching case and the Sushant Singh Rajput death case and strongly opposed the laxity in the investigation by Mumbai Police and the alleged coverup in the mentioned cases. The Mumbai Police has been planting cases after cases on Republic and Arnab Goswami. Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh in his latest news plant called Arnab "the biggest hawala operator in the city of Mumbai" after he failed to implicate Republic Media Network in the falsely implanted TRP matter. Republic's management & editorial staff have endured over 150 hours of questioning in a variety of cases that are beyond the TRP matter. The journalists maintained that they won’t reveal their sources. The Param Bir Singh led Mumbai Police had filed an FIR on the entire editorial team of the Network invoking a 1922 British Raj-era law that had last been used in the Emergency-era.

From Union Home Minister Amit Shah to Union Ministers Smriti Irani, Ravi Shankar Prasad and S Jaishankar have expressed their outrage against the arrest of Arnab Goswami and the attack on freedom of media. The Indian Federation of Working Journalists (IFWJ) has also condemned the assault and arrest and asked the government to 'desist from the witch-hunting of Arnab Goswami and Republic'. The IFWJ slammed the Mumbai Police for its inhuman treatment towards the Editor in Chief of Republic even after the news organisation and all its employees had cooperated in all of the prior investigations. Further, IFWJ highlighted that Arnab and team had been 'trenchantly criticising the Mumbai Police and the Maharashtra government' over their inaction in the Palghar sadhu lynching case and the Sushant Singh Rajput death probe.

The Police has also detained the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) protestors who were protesting outside Mantralaya to oppose the fascist move of the state government and a vendetta against Republic Media Network.

