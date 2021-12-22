Hardeep Singh Puri Express Grief Over Fire At Indian Oil Refinery In West Bengal's Haldia

While reacting to the IOCL fire incident, Union Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas Hardeep Singh Puri expressed grief over the incident and promised all possible help to the affected people. The statement from the minister came hours after a massive fire broke out in the premises of the Indian Oil Company located in West Bengal's Haldia district on Tuesday. The major fire incident killed at least three people and injured 44 people. According to the information updated by the West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, several people are critically injured and are shifted to a hospital in Kolkata.

"Unfortunate accident causing a flash fire at Haldia Refinery today has led to the loss of three precious lives & burn injuries to 44 people. Some of the injured have been shifted to Haldia Refinery Hospital. @PIB_India," Union Minister said in the microblogging post.

Puri promises all possible help to the affected people

According to Puri, a green corridor was operationalised to shift the critically injured to hospitals. Further, the Petroleum Minister said that compensation, best medical care will be provided to the affected. The minister also ordered a detailed investigation to ascertain the cause of the accident. "A green corridor was operationalised for shifting the critical cases to institutes of higher medical management. Compensation & best medical care will be provided to all those who have been affected. A detailed investigation has been ordered to ascertain the cause of the accident," said another tweet from Puri.

Read the tweet of Mamata Banerjee here:

Deeply anguished by the fire in IOC, Haldia.



Three precious lives were lost and my thoughts are with the bereaved families in this hour of grief. Those injured are being brought to Kolkata through a green corridor. GoWB will extend all assistance to ensure their speedy recovery. — Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) December 21, 2021

Meanwhile, the chief minister also took to the microblogging platform and said that the government of Bengal is extending all assistance to ensure the speedy recovery of the injured. However, she did not disclose any details about her visit to the hospital. Earlier, in a statement released by the IOC, it said that the incident occurred at a unit of the refinery during shutdown-related work. "The primary cause seems to be a flash fire leading to burning injuries to 44 persons and 3 persons have unfortunately succumbed to their injuries," it said. Meanwhile, the blaze has been doused off and the situation is under control.

