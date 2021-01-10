Hardeep Singh Puri Hails Air India's All-women Crew, Says 'Way To Go Girls!'

Union Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Sunday, once again, hailed the Air India all-women cockpit crew as they took off for their destination by calling them "professional, qualified & confident", a day after announcing that they will operate the inaugural flight from San Francisco to Bengaluru.

'Nari Shakti' achieves a historic first

'Our Nari Shakti achieves a historic first," the Civil Aviation Minister announced with excitement on Twitter :

Way to go girls!

Professional, qualified & confident, the all women cockpit crew takes off from San Francisco to Bengaluru on @airindiain's flight to fly over North Pole.

Our Nari Shakti achieves a historic first. pic.twitter.com/X46cs73dQu — Hardeep Singh Puri (@HardeepSPuri) January 10, 2021

On Saturday, the Puri in a tweet said that the 'Air India's woman power flies high around the world' and it was a historic inaugural flight between the two cities.

Air India’s woman power flies high around the world.



All women cockpit crew consisting of Capt Zoya Aggarwal, Capt Papagari Thanmai, Capt Akansha Sonaware & Capt Shivani Manhas will operate the historic inaugural flight between Bengaluru & San Francisco.@airindiain @MoCA_GoI pic.twitter.com/HKT6IYo2Dw — Hardeep Singh Puri (@HardeepSPuri) January 9, 2021

Air India said on Sunday, "And Countdown begins! Minutes away from take off of our nonstop flight frm San Fransisco - Bengaluru. Air India set to script history as all women cockpit crew rolls out AI176 on its record-making around the world voyage, possibly charting the Polar route from SFO to BLR."

On January 8, Air India had given the responsibility to Captain Zoya Agarwal to cover the journey from San Fransico to Bengaluru via the polar route on January 9 as an all-women pilot team of Air India is set to script history becoming the first only-women pilots' team to fly the national carrier over the North Pole, taking the world's longest and most challenging air route.

However, this is not the first time that Captain Zoya has done something extraordinary. In 2013, she became the youngest woman commander in the world to fly a Boeing-777. "I am the youngest woman commander in the world on Boeing 777. Women should have self-belief even if they face societal pressure not consider any task impossible," she said.

Flying over the North Pole is extremely technical, as per aviation experts with the compass flipping 180 degrees in the region. While Air India has flown over the polar route, this is the first time a team of women pilots will fly over the North Pole.

