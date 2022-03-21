Hardeep Singh Puri Says India Imported Only 0.2% Of Its Oil Requirement From Russia

Amid the rising of fuel prices in India and around the world due to the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war, Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas of India, Hardeep Singh Puri said on Monday that only 0.2% of the country's oil needs were purchased from Russia in the first nine months of the fiscal year. While speaking in the Rajya Sabha, Puri said that India requires “a total of 5 million barrels per day for consumption, in which 60% comes from Gulf nations. Whereas, India has imported only 0.419 million metric tons” of crude oil from Russia which is less than 1%."

Further speaking of the oil imports, Union Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas said that India has imported 7.3% of its oil requirement from the United States. He even asserted that India and US have a strong bilateral energy relationship. He also highlighted the fact that they are currently in talks with some western oil firms.

In addition to this, Puri said, “our oil companies have invested in Russia, and it’s been very profitable, 337 million dollars investments have resulted in 3.7 billion revenue and another 20 years remain,” as per media reports.

India has made an attempt by cutting petrol and diesel rates last year: Puri

Furthermore, earlier on March 14, Hardeep Singh Puri stated in the Rajya Sabha that the Centre has made an attempt by cutting petrol and diesel rates last year when they were most required by consumers. Puri said that the central government is willing to take more effort. In addition, he referred to a comparison of data between the United States, Canada, Germany, the United Kingdom, France, Spain, Sri Lanka, and India, stating that the cost of petrol has increased by 50%, 55%, 58%, and 55% in the countries, respectively, while Indian fuel prices have increased by only 5%. According to media reports, Puri has previously said that the oil firms will decide on petrol and diesel pricing and that the choice will be made in the best interests of the consumers.

Image: AP/ Shutterstock/ PTI