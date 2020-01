After Congress leader Hardik Patel was arrested for failing to show up at his trial, he was produced at Magistrate B G Ganatra's residence on Saturday night who remanded him into judicial custody till January 24. This came after the Ahmedabad police nabbed the Congress leader following the government's plea against his exemption notice. Patel was granted bail in July 2016; however, the court had framed charges against him again in November 2018.