Haridwar Dharam Sansad: 5-member SIT To Probe Into Hate Speech Case; 5 Leaders Booked

Cracking down on hate speech further, Uttarakhand police on Sunday, has formed a 5-member SIT under an SP-level officer to probe into the Dharma Sansad hate speech case in Haridwar. Addressing the media, DIG Garhwal Karan Singh Nagnya assured that legal action will be taken on those found guilty of the crime. A Dharam Sansad was held in Haridwar last week where communal remarks were made against the Muslim community, ex-PM Manmohan Singh, Mahatma Gandhi.

SIT to probe into Haridwar hate speech

Uttarakhand | A 5-member SIT has been constituted under an SP-level officer to probe the matter of the Dharma Sansad hate speech case in Haridwar. Legal action to be taken against those found guilty: DIG Garhwal Karan Singh Nagnyal — ANI (@ANI) January 2, 2022

Earlier on Saturday, two more controversial Hindu leaders Sagar Sindhu Maharaj & Yati Narsinghanand Giri were named in the FIR filed in the case. Apart from these two, Wasim Rizvi aka Jitendra Tyagi, Dharm Das and Annapurna have been named in the FIR. Several videos of the accused leaders have surfaced claiming to have the police's support, confident that no action will be taken against them.

Haridwar Dharam Sansad

As per reports, a second 'Dharam Sansad' was organised by controversial monk Yati Narasinghanand in Haridwar, where many hardline monks called for 'genocide against Muslims', among a few other call to action in the event. Other leaders like Annapurna Maa - General secretary of Hindu Mahasabha, claimed that she will use 'weapons' to defend Hindu Sanatan Dharm from those threatening it. Most leaders also vowed to emulate Nathuram Godse and kill anyone who hurt religious sentiments.

Videos, now viral on Twitter, from the event show Bihar's Dharamdas Maharaj threatening to kill ex-PM Manmohan Singh for saying 'minorities have first right over national resources'. Emulating the Mahatma's assassin, he said that he would 'not have hesitated to shoot at him (Singh) six times in the chest', had he been an MP. Narasinghanand, who has habitually spewed communal statements, coined the term, "Shastrameva jayate', on the lines of India's motto - 'Satyameva Jayate'. An FIR has been filed by Uttarakhand police against Wasim Rizvi aka Jitendra Tyagi and others under Section 153A.

Shocked at the communal speech, top Congress leaders - Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Jairam Ramesh, Salman Khurshid and others slammed it. The Wayanad MP, who has been promoting the 'Hindu Vs Hindutva' debate said 'Hindutva always spread hatred and violence and Hindu-Muslim-Sikh-Christian pay the price'. Similar to Gandhi, his sister Priyanka Gandhi Vadra termed the open call to 'murder' ex-PM Manmohan Singh as despicable, demanding strict action against the organisers. The nine leaders allegedly involved in hate speech are - Yati Naringhanand Giri, Sagar Sindhu Maharaj, Dharamdas Maharaj, Premanand Maharaj, Sadhvi Annapoorna, Swami Anand Swaroop, Ashwani Upadhyay, Suresh Chavhanke, Swami Prabhodanand Giri.