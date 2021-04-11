Haridwar Gears Up For Maha Kumbh's Second Royal Bath Amid Surge In COVID-19 Cases

In the wake of the recent surge in coronavirus cases in Uttarakhand, Haridwar is preparing for Maha Kumbh's second royal bath, which will be held on Monday under the COVID-19 protocols. Sanjay Gunjyal, Inspector-General of Police, Haridwar Kumbh Mela, said that the second and third royal baths will be held at the interval of one day.

Haridwar gears up for second 'royal bath' of Maha Kumbh

The IG said, "The first bath was held on March 11 on the occasion of Mahashivratri, while the second will be held on April 12 and on April 14, the third royal bath will be taken by the 13 Akhadas." The IG also informed that the 13 Akhadas' processions will take place on highways where no vehicular traffic will be permitted.

"There will be zero zones on the highway and no movement of vehicles will be allowed in the route except the procession," he added. Common devotees will be allowed to bathe in Bramha Kund until 7 am, after which no one will be allowed because the area will be reserved for the Akhadas. The royal bath will be open until the evening. However, other devotees are permitted to take holy dip on other ghats," he stated.

State govt ensuring COVID guidelines amid Kumbh Mela celebrations

Earlier this week, the District Magistrate of Dehradun, Ashish Srivastava noted, "Keeping in view of exercising COVID guidelines amid Kumbh Mela celebrations, Rishikesh's Bharat Bhoomi Tourist complex under Garhwal Mandal Vikas Nigam Limited will be set up as COVID care centre."

During the ongoing Kumbh, which has been shortened to only one month due to the COVID-19 pandemic, large crowds are expected on the Ganga riverbank in Haridwar on the occasions of Chaitra Pratipada on April 13 and royal bath on April 12.

Meanwhile, Uttarakhand reported 1,233 new COVID-19 cases, 317 recoveries and three deaths in the last 24 hours. The total number of the cases stand at 1,07,479 till Saturday. The active cases in the state were 6,241 till Saturday, while the death toll was 1,752. Total recoveries in the state were 97,644. However, in India 1,52,879 new infections were reported in the last 24 hours, with 839 deaths. There were 1,33,58,805 cases total in the country. Also, 90,584 people were cured of the deadly virus on Sunday, taking the total number of cases cured to 1,20,81,443. Furthermore, 1,69,275 people have died as a result of the outbreak.

(with inputs from ANI)

Picture Credit: PTI